Video: Britain cracking down on international travel

It is clear that there are still too many people entering and leaving our country every day. And today, I am announcing new actions to strengthen the health measures that we already have at the border, but to reduce the flow of passengers. First, the police have stepped up checks and carry out more physical checks at addresses to make sure people are following self-isolation rules. Second, we will continue to deny entry to non-UK residents of Red List countries who are already subject to the UK travel ban. Third, as the Prime Minister said, we will introduce a new process of managed isolation in hotels for those who cannot be refused entry, including those arriving at their homes from countries where we have already imposed travel bans abroad. We will increase the police presence in ports and airports. Find those who violate stay-at-home regulations – anyone who does not have a valid reason to travel will be asked to return home or face a fine. These are crucial new measures to protect us all. But also to complement the vigorous action that we have constantly carried out at the border. And while these new measures are being operationalized, I would just like to remind anyone who wishes to enter our country to comply with the rules.