Video: Barbados sworn in as first president and ends British rule

Barbados became a republic and was sworn in by its first president, Sandra Mason, 55 years after the Caribbean island gained independence from Britain. The ceremony officially severed ties with Queen Elizabeth II and ended nearly 400 years of British rule.

“Presidential hi. Present … weapons. [rifle shot] [music] [rifle shot] [music] [rifle shot] “In 1966, we were trying to define ourselves, to define our national identity and to mark our place in the world. Since independence, our heroes and humble citizens, crews and passengers have built an international reputation rooted in our characteristics, our national values, our stability and our achievements. Learning from the lessons of those intervening years, having a clear idea of ​​who we are and what we are capable of achieving in 2021, we now turn the bow of our ship towards the new republic. Today, debate and discourse have become action. Today we have set our compass in a new direction, surrounded by the successes of the past 55 years. We are Barbadians. We the people must give the Republic of Barbados its spirit and substance. We must shape its future.

