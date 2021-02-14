Video: Auckland locks down after three positive coronavirus cases

“These new cases pose questions that our public health staff work tirelessly to answer. We do not yet have a complete picture of the potential source of the infection and its spread, if any, beyond a household. And we await genome sequencing and serology, which will both provide important pieces of this puzzle. “At 11:59 pm this evening, Sunday February 14, Aukland will be upgraded to level 3 for a period of three days, until midnight Wednesday. The rest of New Zealand will upgrade to Level 2 for the same period. “The main thing we ask Aucklanders is to stay at home to avoid any risk of spread. It means staying in your bubble for other than essential personal movement. People should work from home unless it is not possible. If you are leaving your home, please maintain a physical distance of two meters outside. Or if you are in a controlled environment where you know others, a meter away. “” I ask New Zealanders to continue to be strong and kind. I know we all feel the same way when this happens. We all have that feeling, not yet. But remember, we’ve been here before. It means we know how to get out of it. And it’s together. If you know someone in Auckland contact them, please check them out. And if you are in Auckland, check your neighbors, make sure they are looked after and taken care of. And finally, like I’ve said throughout this, at the end of the day remember, we’re going to be OK.