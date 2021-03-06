World

Video: Arrest of opposition leader sparks protests in Senegal

Opposition leader’s arrest sparks protests in Senegal

Protesters clashed with police in Dakar, Senegal on Friday during widespread protests against the arrest of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko on charges of rape.

