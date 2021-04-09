World

Video: ‘An ethic of service’: Boris Johnson remembers Prince Philip

‘An ethic of service’: Boris Johnson remembers Prince Philip

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday praised Prince Philip, detailing his long life and how he served the British people.

Prince Philip has won the affection of generations here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world. He was the oldest husband in history, one of the last survivors of this country to serve during World War II at Cape Matapan, where he was mentioned in dispatches for bravery, and during the invasion of Sicily, where he saved his ship by his quick thinking. And from that conflict, he took an ethic of service that he applied throughout the unprecedented changes of the postwar period. Like the expert carriage driver that he was, he helped lead the royal family and the monarchy. So that it remains an institution that is indisputably vital for the balance and happiness of our national life.

