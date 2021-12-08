‘Victory’: Palestinian prisoner on hunger strike welcomes release

Ramallah, Occupied West Bank – Smiles abound as a constant stream of visitors enter Kayed Fasfous’s room at a Ramallah hospital.

The former Palestinian prisoner has been recovering here since his out this week after ending a 131-day hunger strike to protest their detention in what Israel calls “administrative detention,” which allows individuals to be imprisoned indefinitely without trial or charge.

“It’s wonderful to be free and surrounded by friends and family,” Fasfous, who was transferred to hospital on Sunday, told Al Jazeera.

The former bodybuilder lost around 45 kg due to his refusal to take food, supplements, vitamins or salt water for more than four months. He was transferred from detention to an Israeli hospital in October.

The hunger strike had a huge mental and physical impact on Fasfous, his memory was affected and his emaciated body is still very weak – but his morale is high.

“I made the decision to go on hunger strike because I wanted my freedom. I was also certain of the justice of my case because this land belongs to the Palestinians and we have the right to live in it, ”the 32-year-old said, adding that he felt justified by the reversal of his detention. administrative process which had started at the end of 2020.

“It’s victory.”

A mechanic by profession, Fasfous had previously been imprisoned for six cumulative years. Several of these periods of incarceration also involved administrative detention, a procedure used by the IDF to detain Palestinians on “secret information” without charging them or allowing them to stand trial.

“Secret information or evidence is not accessible to the detainee or his lawyer, and administrative detention can, according to Israeli military orders, be renewed every six months for an unlimited period”, said Ramallah-based Addameer rights group.

“Although the widespread and systemic use of administrative detention is prohibited by international law, the Israeli occupation uses administrative detention as a tool of collective punishment against Palestinians.

At least four of the other five Palestinian hunger strikers held in administrative detention have ended their actions in recent months after reaching agreements similar to Fasfous’s with the Israeli authorities.

Fatah dignitaries rally around Fasfous as he recovers in Ramallah hospital [Al Jazeera]

Fasfous recalled the miserable circumstances of his arrest in October 2020, when dozens of Israeli soldiers raided his home in the village of Dura, near the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, in front of his wife and young daughter.

While being transported to Ofer prison in Ramallah, blindfolded and handcuffed, he was assaulted by Israeli soldiers, he said.

His family was also kept in the dark at the start of the place where Fasfous was being held and was unable to visit him.

Fasfous began his hunger strike in mid-July. In October, he was in critical condition and was transferred from Ofer prison to a hospital in Tel Aviv – a grueling journey, he said, in which he was handcuffed and blindfolded.

“In my weakened state, it was difficult to sit upright and my body was hit against the sides of the transport vehicle as it hurtled down,” he recalls.

He says he also received brutal and indifferent treatment from medical staff at the Israeli hospital.

“If I tried to complain or talk about a problem, they would just say it didn’t matter and they didn’t care,” he said, adding that the medics were trying daily to verbally convince him to stop the action.

“But I refused,” he says. “I was able to continue the hunger strike despite the extreme hunger and physical discomfort I felt, and the relentless pressure on me to stop, thanks to my faith and the tremendous support of the Palestinian people.

‘Liberty or death’

After ending his hunger strike on November 23, Fasfous was only able to eat small portions of soft, easily digestible foods like cooked vegetables, milk and soup.

His doctors in Ramallah say his condition has improved significantly and he could be discharged from hospital by the end of the week.

“I can’t wait to go home to see all my family in Dura, Hebron, to eat delicious homemade Palestinian food and breathe the fresh air,” Fasfous said with a smile.

“I am so happy and when I am finally healthy I want to take my wife to all the good restaurants in Hebron. I want to take a walk outside to enjoy my freedom and see the beautiful countryside, ”he added from the hospital bed.

Nearby, Fasfous’s mother, Fawzia, beamed.

“I am so happy to see my son again and that my family is united. All I ever wanted was for the whole family to be together because over the years my sons have been arrested and jailed again and again, ”she told Al Jazeera.

Several Palestinian dignitaries also visited Fasfous at Ramallah hospital, while a Palestinian Authority official called to congratulate him on his release.

“He defeated a powerful country, he is an example to others and I am proud to be his uncle,” Maher Namoura, a prominent Fatah leader in Hebron, told Al Jazeera.

And Fasfous has big plans for the future.

“I want to go back to bodybuilding in a few months and I want to go back to college to study and go back to work,” he said.

But through his exhaustion, he says he’s aware he might be behind bars again.

“I don’t trust the Israelis and they may arrest me again, but if they do, I will resume my hunger strike. Liberty or death. “