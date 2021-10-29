World
“Very … meta”: Twitter cracks on Facebook rebranding – Times of India
WASHINGTON: Facebook’s announcement on Thursday that the company would now be called Meta sparked a torrent of hilarity on Twitter companies, people and even the social media giant itself.
As critics hit Facebook about the change, saying the rebranding was meant to distract from the company’s scandals, the internet still had a good laugh.
Here are some highlights from the memes and pun-fueled jokes:
Meat jokes were all the rage, with American burger chain Wendy’s tweeting the news shortly afterwards: “Name change for Meat.”
True to its word, the channel did just that – but only on its Twitter profile.
A tweeting spirit under the handle @NicoTheMemeDude asked: “Is this the start of the Meataverse?”
What Wendy’s retorted: “very meta”.
Meta’s new Twitter account, which already had 13.5 million subscribers, cordially responded, “Nice to eat you, @Wendys.”
Although Meta is just the name of the parent company and the app will still be called Facebook, some observers were concerned.
“How can you tell someone you’re on Meta. It sounds like a drug,” @careaware wrote.
The new name of the social network also caused many disappointments.
“Why did Facebook choose ‘Meta’? ‘Meh’ was taken,” @maxgoff wrote.
A former professional basketball player who many know as Metta World Peace, the distinct grip he gave himself in 2011, was quickly drawn into the fray.
“Facebook’s new full name is Meta World Peace,” @darrenrovell wrote.
“I only recognize a metta @ MettaWorld37,” said @MylesMaNJ, to which the former Laker, born Ron Artest, replied simply: “lol”.
For many people, meta will forever describe something that refers to or concerns itself, such as a movie about people making a movie about cinema.
“Everyone who posts to Facebook on Twitter is very… meta,” wrote @ JohnRush32.
Despite the jokes, Facebook critics weren’t amused by the name change, which they say sidesteps the real issue.
“The name was never the problem,” wrote an activist group calling themselves The Real Facebook Oversight Board.
As critics hit Facebook about the change, saying the rebranding was meant to distract from the company’s scandals, the internet still had a good laugh.
Here are some highlights from the memes and pun-fueled jokes:
Meat jokes were all the rage, with American burger chain Wendy’s tweeting the news shortly afterwards: “Name change for Meat.”
True to its word, the channel did just that – but only on its Twitter profile.
A tweeting spirit under the handle @NicoTheMemeDude asked: “Is this the start of the Meataverse?”
What Wendy’s retorted: “very meta”.
Meta’s new Twitter account, which already had 13.5 million subscribers, cordially responded, “Nice to eat you, @Wendys.”
Although Meta is just the name of the parent company and the app will still be called Facebook, some observers were concerned.
“How can you tell someone you’re on Meta. It sounds like a drug,” @careaware wrote.
The new name of the social network also caused many disappointments.
“Why did Facebook choose ‘Meta’? ‘Meh’ was taken,” @maxgoff wrote.
A former professional basketball player who many know as Metta World Peace, the distinct grip he gave himself in 2011, was quickly drawn into the fray.
“Facebook’s new full name is Meta World Peace,” @darrenrovell wrote.
“I only recognize a metta @ MettaWorld37,” said @MylesMaNJ, to which the former Laker, born Ron Artest, replied simply: “lol”.
For many people, meta will forever describe something that refers to or concerns itself, such as a movie about people making a movie about cinema.
“Everyone who posts to Facebook on Twitter is very… meta,” wrote @ JohnRush32.
Despite the jokes, Facebook critics weren’t amused by the name change, which they say sidesteps the real issue.
“The name was never the problem,” wrote an activist group calling themselves The Real Facebook Oversight Board.