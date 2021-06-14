Vermont is the first state to partially immunize at least 80 percent of its eligible population.

Vermont has at least partially vaccinated 80% of residents 12 years of age or older, allowing it to lift any remaining pandemic restrictions in the state, Gov. Phil Scott said on Monday.

Federal data confirmed the state passed the 80 percent milestone first, while lagging vaccination rates elsewhere have jeopardized President Biden’s national goal to get shots in the arms by at least 70 percent adults over 18 before July 4.

“I am very proud to announce that Vermont has now become the first state in the country to vaccinate over 80% of its population aged 12 and over,” Scott said at a press conference Monday.