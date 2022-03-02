Venezuela’s Leader Trades Old Guard for Slick Technocrats to Keep Power

In government receptions and on state television, the sharp designer suits and trendy streetwear of this new generation have replaced the paramilitary fatigues and the windbreakers in the colors of the Venezuelan flag favored by Mr. Chávez’s loyalists. Sudden expropriations of companies have been replaced by meetings with business leaders, and calls for eternal revolution by slick social media campaigns aimed at the middle class.

The old guard has been almost entirely pushed out from power.

Mr. Chávez’s brother, Argenis Chávez, suffered a humiliating defeat by the opposition when running for governor in the late president’s home state of Barinas. The few remaining governors who had been close to Mr. Chávez did not even make it to the ballot.

The former vice president, Diosdado Cabello, once seen as Mr. Maduro’s chief internal rival, has largely been reduced to spouting vitriol at the regime’s enemies on his television program, “Hitting With a Mace.” His companions from the military academy were retired by Mr. Maduro from senior posts in the armed forces in 2020, destroying Mr. Cabello’s last major bastion of support.

After the sanctions were imposed, the economic team lead by Ms. Rodríguez reversed Mr. Chávez’s economic staples: She ditched price and currency controls, allowed the use of the US dollar, and slashed regulations on the private sector.

The economic liberalization has borne fruit, filling Venezuela’s once empty shelves with goods and bringing a modest sense of well-being to about one in two Venezuelans who have access to dollars. The economic opportunities Mr. Maduro’s economic team has created have also enriched some of them in the process, according to the US government and the opposition.