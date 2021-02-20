Venezuelan women lose access to contraception and control over their lives

Not all abortions with misoprostol are so painful or risky. Doctors recommend that women take misoprostol with another medicine, mifepristone, which prepares the body for the process, which facilitates the procedure.

But mifepristone is hard to find in Venezuela, so most women do it the hard way.

When Jessika arrived, her friends urged her to go to the hospital.

“Don’t take me anywhere,” she said.

She was terrified of the police.

Then she spent weeks replaying the events of the night.

“You’re like, ‘Well, it happened, but it could have been worse. It could have happened differently. I could have died in the process, but I didn’t, and I’m fine, ”she says.

“But it’s not OK,” she continued.

“It’s not normal that I have to have an abortion in a warehouse. It’s not good that I pass out, that I’m depressed, it’s not good that I feel what I feel, ”she said, the words surging in anger. “It is not normal that the country pushes you into this despair, that everything it does, it closes its doors on you. I am resilient, yes. But at some point, we all get tired. And I am tired. I am so tired.”

In the absence of other aid, a few nonprofit organizations have become essential resources for women, offering contraception at low cost or free. Most are supported by international funds.

In the five clinics run by one of these organizations, Plafam, waiting rooms are always crowded. Women sometimes sleep outside, desperate to be among those who receive free contraceptive implants on distribution days.