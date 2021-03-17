Venezuelan officials knew of the Citgo 6 deal were jailed for:

Six executives of US oil refiner Citgo have been jailed in Caracas for corruption since 2017, but court documents seen by Reuters news agency show senior Venezuelan officials were told of the deal that the country’s prosecutor accused them of. six leaders to have signed. secret.

The documents, which were not previously reported, show that in at least two board meetings of state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), which owns the US refiner, senior Venezuelan officials – including three ministers – were informed of the proposed deal for Citgo will borrow up to $ 4 billion.

The funding was never executed, and a Caracas court at the end of 2020 sentenced the six leaders to between eight and 13 years in prison. Washington has accused Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of using jailed leaders as bargaining chips to demand political concessions from the United States.

Maduro, who lost control of Citgo in 2019 to the Venezuelan opposition following US sanctions against PDVSA aimed at ousting him, accuses the United States of seeking to instigate a coup to take control. control of Venezuelan oil.

All six leaders – Jose Pereira, Jose Luis Zambrano, Alirio Jose Zambrano, Jorge Toledo, Tomeu Vadell and Gustavo Cardenas – have denied the charges. The group consists of five naturalized U.S. citizens and one permanent resident.

Prosecutors called Frontier Management Group Ltd and Apollo Global Management LLC’s proposal to refinance Citgo debt “unfavorable to the company.”

On November 21, 2017, a day after the men were arrested during a meeting at PDVSA headquarters in Caracas, Venezuela’s chief prosecutor Tarek Saab told a press conference that they had signed the agreement “without even communicating or coordinating with the competent authorities”.

However, meeting minutes entered into evidence and seen by the Reuters news agency show that on June 14, 2017, PDVSA’s board of directors agreed to negotiate with Apollo and Frontier, specifying that the board of directors must approve the final terms. The records also show that at a meeting on May 18, 2017, the board of directors also discussed Citgo’s refinancing plans.

PDVSA’s board of directors included then Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez, who was also PDVSA’s vice president of international affairs. Rodriguez is now the executive vice president of Maduro.

His name and those of Planning Minister Ricardo Menendez and former Food Minister Rodolfo Marco Torres, who were also on the PDVSA board of directors, were included in the “cc” line of the two minutes. Reuters news agency was unable to determine whether Rodriguez, Menendez and Torres attended any of these meetings.

“How could all this have been done behind the back of the national executive – without its approval, to use the words of the prosecution – if it was signed or delivered to Citizen Delcy Rodriguez?” a defense attorney for Pereira, Zambrano and Zambrano said in a closing statement on November 26, 2020.

Another lawyer for Pereira, Zambrano and Zambrano declined to comment, as did a lawyer for Toledo and Cardenas.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who lost control of Citgo in 2019 to the Venezuelan opposition following US sanctions against PDVSA that aimed to oust him, accuses the United States of seeking to instigate a coup. State to take control of Venezuelan oil. [File: Manaure Quintero/Reuters]

A lawyer for Vadell referred to Reuters news agency on comments he sent to the judge at the close of the trial, pointing to the absence of Vadell’s name in the PDVSA minutes as further evidence that his client did did not participate in the agreement.

Neither Rodriguez, Torres, nor the Planning Ministry responded to requests for comment.

Venezuela’s attorney general’s office, the information ministry and PDVSA did not respond to questions from Reuters news agency.

Citgo declined to comment.

Pereira, then interim CEO of Citgo, acknowledged his involvement in the refinancing negotiations, but said he was acting on direction from PDVSA’s board of directors. The other five men said they were not involved in the deal and financing businesses was not part of their job responsibilities.

The United States calls Maduro a dictator who rigged his 2018 re-election and uses the court system to stifle dissent. Maduro says Washington wants to control Venezuela’s oil reserves and aims to oust it in a coup.

The US State Department called the trial a “kangaroo court.” A State Department spokesperson, when asked about documents showing Venezuelan officials were aware of the negotiations, called the detentions “unfair and illegal.”

“We will continue to work with our allies to secure the release of the Citgo 6 and other Americans illegally detained abroad,” the spokesperson said.

A person close to Apollo said the company investigated the deal after being approached by Frontier, but decided not to participate. Frontier, based in Dubai, closed in October 2019, according to the Dubai Public Registry.