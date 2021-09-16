Venezuelan justice system encourages crackdown, UN rights panel says

Ms Valiñas said the panel was continuing to investigate the crimes identified in that report, but added that the second report, which it will present to the Human Rights Council next week, focused on how the system works. Venezuelan judiciary and conducted a detailed analysis of the 183 detentions.

Venezuelan authorities have not allowed panel members to enter the country and have not responded to any of the 17 letters they sent to the government over the past year requesting information. The panel based its findings on 177 interviews with current and former judges, prosecutors and other members of the justice system, as well as lawyers for victims of abuse. They also read thousands of pages of legal files, including arrest and search warrants.

Of the 86 judges, prosecutors and defense lawyers surveyed by the panel, virtually all – 98.2% of them, according to the panel – indicated that political cases had not been investigated or investigated. prosecution in accordance with the law.

Judges and prosecutors were instructed on how to proceed, the panel said, and often appeared to have played “key roles” in covering up wrongdoing – for example, allowing arbitrary detention through the use of warrants. wrongful arrest, lengthy pre-trial detention and criminal charges. on the basis of illegally obtained or falsified evidence, including evidence obtained under torture.

Many defendants in the 183 prosecutions analyzed by the panel said they had been tortured or subjected to brutal treatment, including sexual violence, and 67 of the defendants appeared in court with clear signs of ill-treatment.

“The actions and omissions of the judges who heard allegations of torture have had devastating consequences for the victims, including the continued torture and deteriorating health,” the panel said. A detainee had miscarried as a result of torture inflicted after a judge returned her to the custody of the military counterintelligence agency, which she said was mistreating her.

But the resistance of judges, prosecutors and lawyers to political interference is also risky, the panel concluded. More than half of defense lawyers who responded to a questionnaire said they had been threatened and harassed, and nearly half of the former judges and prosecutors contacted had fled the country for safety reasons.