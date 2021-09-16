Venezuelan justice in the service of repression: an investigation into human rights

In its second report commissioned by the Human Rights Council, the Independent International of the United Nations Fact-finding mission on the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, alleged that judges had authorized the use of evidence submitted by prosecutors that had been obtained through torture, among other “recurring” violations of due process.

“In some of the cases reviewed, judges also failed to protect victims of torture by ordering that they return to places of detention where torture allegedly took place, although they heard victims – sometimes with visible injuries. compatible with torture – make the allegation in court. “the Mission said in a statement.

Members of the fact-finding mission #Venezuela presented their new report on the judicial system in Venezuela at a press conference. The report is presented at the 48th session of the Human Rights Council on September 24. # HRC48 WATCH IT HERE https://t.co/QhfUB7lBMM Going through @Youtube – United Nations Human Rights Council (@UN_HRC) September 16, 2021

Help repression

“Based on the investigations and analyzes carried out, the Mission has reasonable grounds to believe that instead of providing protection to victims of human rights violations and crimes, the Venezuelan justice system has played an important role in the repression by the state of government crimes, ”said Marta Valiñas, president of the fact-finding mission, during a press conference on the sidelines of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

The Mission’s findings are based on 177 interviews – many of them with actors in the justice system – as well as a survey of former Venezuelan judges, prosecutors and defense lawyers, and the analysis of thousands of pages of legal files. and other official documents.

A detailed analysis was also carried out on 183 detentions of “real or supposed” opponents of the government – 153 men and 30 women, approximately half civilians and half military – between 2014 and August 2021, revealing irregularities “marring all stages of the process. criminal ”.

Highlighting frequent government interference in prosecutions, Ms. Valiñas stressed that in 102 of the 183 cases examined, “the Mission recorded that senior officials made public statements commenting on criminal cases involving real or suspected opponents, either before or shortly after their detention ”.

‘Vililiated and intimidated’

Judges and prosecutors have been appointed on temporary contracts and judges who refused to give in to political pressure “have been vilified and intimidated,” the Mission said, noting that since 1999 at least a dozen new laws and resolutions have had a negative impact on judicial independence. .

Among the procedural irregularities identified, the investigators highlighted the long procedural delays which deprived the defendants of the opportunity to challenge the evidence against them, the “obstacles and harassment” faced by defense lawyers and the pretrial detentions in the country. – beyond the constitutional limit of 24 months.

“Of the 170 cases reviewed that involved initial appearances, in 146 of them pre-trial detention was ordered by judges,” Mission investigator Francisco Cox Vial said. “Of those 80 – which is 47% of them – lasted more than two years.”

The Mission also examined cases it had already documented in 2020 of state intelligence forces that subjected male and female detainees to enforced disappearance, torture – including sexual violence – and the death.

No survey

No evidence has been found that high-level officials are being investigated or prosecuted in these incidents, or in any other case he has since investigated, he said.

High-profile cases included that of Fernando Albán, the opposition leader who died from the 10th floor of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (SEBIN) headquarters in 2015; Rafael Acosta Arévalo, a military officer who passed out and died in a Caracas courtroom as a result of torture in 2018; and Juan Pablo Pernalete, a student who died after a tear gas canister hit his chest at close range during a demonstration in Caracas in 2017.

“The mission found that the recent charges in these cases are very limited in scope and / or focus on isolating low-level perpetrators, instead of seeking accountability higher in the chain of command,” she said in a statement.

Mr. Francisco Cox Vial added: “We have documented both in this report and in the old report that the military is subject to violations and torture and other situations.

The Mission’s latest report complements its September 2020 report, which found reasonable grounds to believe that high-level Venezuelan authorities and security forces had planned and executed serious human rights violations since 2014.

These include arbitrary killings and systematic torture which can constitute crimes against humanity.