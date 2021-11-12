Venezuelan judge grants appeal hearing to jailed US oil executives

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) – Six U.S. oil executives detained in Venezuela for four years on corruption charges have been heard in an appeals court, a rare decision by the court system in the South American country.

A judge this week scheduled the hearing of the men known as the Citgo 6 for Tuesday, according to a court document shared with the Associated Press by a person familiar with the case. The person was not allowed to discuss the case and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

The executives are due to appear before a three-judge panel the same week that the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention examines the case of Tomeu Vadell, one of six Houston-based Citgo employees arrested in 2017.

Vadell, Jose Luis Zambrano, Alirio Zambrano, Jorge Toledo, Gustavo Cardenas and Jose Pereira were taken away by masked security guards to a meeting in Caracas just before Thanksgiving that year. They had been drawn to Venezuela to attend a meeting at the headquarters of Citgo’s parent company, state-owned oil giant PDVSA.

The six men were convicted of embezzlement last year in a trial marred by delays and irregularities. They were sentenced to between 8 and 13 years in prison for a never-executed proposal to refinance billions of oil company bonds. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro accused them of “treason”. They all pleaded their innocence.

The men have been under house arrest twice since their detention.

The first time was in December 2019 and lasted for two months, as they were returned to custody the same day then-President Donald Trump welcomed Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó to the White House.

They were under house arrest again last April, but that deal ended on October 16, the same day that a close ally of Maduro was extradited by the African nation of Cape Verde to the United States to cope. money laundering charges.

The Venezuelan justice system is teeming with pro-Maduro officials who regularly issue decrees in accordance with the president’s views.