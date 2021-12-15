Venezuela violated legal expert’s rights, says UN Human Rights Committee

In the decision, the The Committee called on Venezuela to declare null and void the criminal proceedings against Allan Brewer Carías, and that he receives adequate compensation. He also called on the state to take measures to prevent such violations from recurring.

Mr. Carías has lived in the United States since 2005, unable to return to his country for fear of being arrested and detained.

A 19 year affair

The lawyer was prosecuted in 2005 for his alleged involvement in the drafting of what is known as the “Carmona decree”.

This decree ordered the establishment of a transitional government after a Rebellion in Venezuela in April 2002, which saw the late President Hugo Chávez ousted from office for 47 hours, before he was restored to power.

According to Mr. Carías, he received a call in the early hours of April 12, 2002 from Pedro Carmona Estanga, the opposition leader installed by the army, who asked him for urgent legal advice.

Mr Carías said he was taken to the Fort Tiuna military complex in Caracas where he was shown the draft decree, with which he totally disagreed and played no role in its drafting.

In January 2005, he was charged with “conspiracy to change the Constitution by violent means” for his role in “the discussion, preparation, drafting and presentation” of the decree.

During the criminal proceedings of the following months, according to Mr Carías, all prosecutors and judges involved in his case were temporary government agents.

The lawyer left Venezuela for the United States in September 2005.

In June 2006, the provisional supervisory judge issued an indictment against him and ordered his remand in custody.

After repeated and unsuccessful attempts to challenge his charge, he announced that he would not return to Venezuela until his due process rights were guaranteed.

International business

Mr. Carías lodged his complaint with the Human Rights Committee in December 2016.

Based on the information provided by the lawyer, the Committee concluded that Mr. Carías did not have the right to be tried by an independent tribunal, in violation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

In a statement, Committee member Carlos Gómez Martínez said that “judicial authorities must be able to work independently and free from any interference or undue influence from executive agencies. “

“It is extremely important for the Committee that the right to be tried by an independent tribunal includes the independence of prosecutors,” he added.