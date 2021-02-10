World
Venezuela to receive Russian vaccine soon: Maduro – Times of India
CARACAS: The first 100,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine will arrive in Venezuela next week the president of the South American nation Nicolas maduro said Tuesday.
“When the vaccination process begins, we will vaccinate all medical personnel, all health personnel in Venezuela”, Mature said in a televised address.
“The most vulnerable sectors, then we will vaccinate the teachers.”
The shipment represents just one percent of a total of 10 million vaccines that Russian authorities have agreed to send to impoverished Venezuela.
With 30 million inhabitants, Venezuela has recorded more than 130,000 cases of Covid-19 and more than 1,240 deaths, although international groups have questioned the accuracy of the figures.
