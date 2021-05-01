Venezuela sentences US oil tankers to house arrest in sign to Biden

MIAMI (AP) – Six U.S. oil executives jailed in Venezuela more than three years ago for corruption were under house arrest on Friday in a gesture of goodwill towards the Biden administration as it reconsidered its policy on the politically turbulent South American country.

The partial release of the six employees of Houston-based Citgo has been confirmed to The Associated Press by lawyers and family members of the men.

Tomeu Vadell, Jose Luis Zambrano, Alirio Zambrano, Jorge Toledo, Gustavo Cardenas and Jose Pereira were taken by masked security guards to a meeting in Caracas just before Thanksgiving in 2017. They had been drawn to Venezuela to assist at a meeting at the headquarters of Citgo’s parent company, state-owned oil giant PDVSA.

The so-called Citgo 6s were under house arrest once before – in December 2019 – only to be jailed again two months later, on the same day that President Donald Trump welcomed opposition leader Juan Guaidó to the House. White.

By releasing the men, Maduro could bet he will receive a better hearing from President Joe Biden, who during the election campaign called Trump’s regime change policy an “abject failure” that served no purpose. ‘to strengthen the socialist leader.

Earlier this week, senior Biden officials from several federal agencies were scheduled to meet to weigh U.S. options, including whether to ease the crippling oil sanctions he inherited and take action to support an uncertain attempt at dialogue between Maduro and his opponents, according to two people familiar with the plans.

However, the continued imprisonment of Americans is seen as a formidable obstacle to any awareness-raising action.

In recent weeks, former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson was among those working behind the scenes to pressure Maduro’s government to release the men.

“This is a positive and important step that should help ensure their well-being during the COVID-19 epidemic in Venezuela,” Richardson said in a statement.

Richardson, who opened channels for hostile governments in Iran, Cuba and North Korea to secure the release of some 40 Americans, has vowed to work tirelessly to get the men home.

He also urged the release of Luke Denman and Airan Berry – two former Green Berets who took part in a failed raid last year from neighboring Colombia – and former US Navy Matthew Heath, who is being held on allegations. unrelated.