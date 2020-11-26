Venezuela attacks food charity, cutting off meals for children

CARACAS, Venezuela – Government agents raided the offices and froze the bank accounts of a large Venezuelan charity, threatening a lifeline for thousands of children during one of the world’s deepest humanitarian crises.

The raids, which began last week, are the government’s latest attack on suspected opponents as President Nicolás Maduro gradually consolidates power. After crushing opposition parties, his campaign of repression is increasingly targeting independent civil organizations trying to alleviate the crisis.

The government accused the food charity, Feed the Solidarity, of channeling foreign donations for political subversion, without providing evidence. The charity and its allies have called the accusations and raids a ruthless political ploy that threatens the lives of the country’s most vulnerable citizens.

“The effect of this will be brutal,” said Susana Raffalli, a leading Venezuelan nutritionist and humanitarian aid activist. “Every social worker will now be afraid to continue working.”