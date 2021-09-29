Vehicle collision in Israel kills five, injures dozens

JERUSALEM (AP) – A bus collided with two vehicles on a highway in northern Israel on Wednesday, killing five and injuring dozens, according to paramedics.

The bus crashed into a truck and a taxi carrying four passengers on a winding mountain road in the Upper Galilee region of northern Israel.

Israel’s national emergency medical service, Magen David Adom, said in a statement that four of the people who died were taxi passengers, including a 35-year-old woman and three children aged 15, 12 and 5. The fifth fatality was the 45- year-old bus driver. All were declared dead on the spot.

According to Magen David Adom, 32 people were taken to nearby hospitals while three seriously injured victims were airlifted to a hospital in the city of Haifa, in the north of the country.

In a statement, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett sent his condolences to the families of those killed, saying that “all of the people of Israel pray for the health of the injured.”