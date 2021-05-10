Variant of Indian virus found in Thai travelers from Pakistan – Times of India

BANGKOK: Thai health officials said on Monday they had confirmed the country’s first cases of the Indian variant of the coronavirus, in a Thai woman and her 4-year-old son who had been in state quarantine since arriving. Pakistan .

The discovery comes as Thailand battles a new wave of coronavirus that began in early April, originating in high-end entertainment venues in Bangkok and spawning clusters in several overcrowded slum communities. Many recent cases involve the UK variant of the virus, which is more infectious than the original form found last year.

Thailand has banned travelers from India, other than Thai citizens, from May 1 in response to a massive outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the South Asian nation that began in early April. India has reported more than 22.6 million infections, just behind the United States, and more than 246,000 deaths. Both figures are generally thought to be underestimated.

Thailand has extended the entry ban to foreigners from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal on Monday in an effort to prevent the spread of the Indian variant, Thai Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat said.

Apisamai Srirangsan, deputy spokesperson for the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said separately that Thai authorities are also concerned about people entering Thailand illegally, mainly from neighboring Cambodia and Myanmar .

Apisamai said the Indian variant was found in a 42-year-old pregnant woman who arrived on April 24 with three sons. She and her 4-year-old were staying in the same room under state quarantine. The other two sons, aged 6 and 8, stayed in another room and tested negative.

Thailand announced 1,630 new cases on Monday, bringing its confirmed total to 85,005 since the start of the pandemic. There were 22 new deaths, for a total of 421.

About a third of the cases reported in the latest wave were found in Bangkok, where daily increases fell to 565 on Monday from 980 on Sunday and a record 1,112 on Saturday.

New clusters continue to be discovered in Bangkok, not only in crowded communities, but also in markets and department stores.

Other clusters were found among migrant workers in factories in two provinces near Bangkok.

In the eastern province of Chanthaburi, a center for gemstone mining, nearly 100 cases have been found among African gemstone traders, the Thai Rath newspaper reported, citing the provincial health bureau. The governor last weekend ordered the closure of gemstone and amulet markets, he said.

FacebookTwitterLinkedinE-mail