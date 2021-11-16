World
Vancouver: floods cut rail access to Canadian port of Vancouver, deaths reported – Times of India
MERRITT: The port of Vancouver, Canada’s largest, said on Tuesday all rail access had been cut off by flooding and landslides further east, a development that could affect shipments of grain, coal and potash.
The Globe and Mail newspaper said a mudslide swept cars off the road near Pemberton, some 100 miles (160 km) northeast of Vancouver, killing an unknown number of people.
“Some deaths have been discovered,” he said, quoting local search and rescue official David MacKenzie.
MacKenzie and British Columbia police did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
Two days of torrential rain in the Pacific province of British Columbia triggered extensive flooding and closed rail lines operated by Canadian Pacific and Canadian National, by far the two largest railway companies in the country.
“All rail services to and from the Port of Vancouver are disrupted due to flooding in the interior of British Columbia,” said port spokesperson Matti Polychronis.
The flooding also closed many freeways, including all major routes to Vancouver, she said. Provincial authorities must notify the media at 6:30 p.m. EST (11:30 p.m. GMT).
In Ottawa, the Prime Minister Justin trudeau said his Liberal government was very concerned about the flooding and would provide any help it could.
The Port of Vancouver transports C $ 550 million ($ 440 million) in cargo every day, ranging from automobiles and containerized finished goods to commodities.
The floods temporarily halted much of the flow of wheat and canola from Canada, one of the world’s largest grain exporters.
Del Dosdall, senior export manager at grain handler Parrish & Heimbecker, said he expected rail service to be able to operate by the weekend, although another source in the industry has said it expects the shutdown to last for the past few weeks.
Evacuations
Directly south of British Columbia, in Washington state, heavy rains forced evacuations and cut power to more than 150,000 homes on Monday. The National Weather Service on Tuesday released a flash flood in Mount Vernon, Wash., “Due to risk of dike failure.”
Parts of British Columbia received 8 inches (200 mm) of rain on Sunday, the amount that usually falls in a month.
Authorities in Merritt, some 120 miles (200 km) northeast of Vancouver, ordered the 8,000 citizens to leave on Monday as the river’s waters rose rapidly, but some were still trapped in their homes on Tuesday, the spokesperson said. of the city, Greg Lowis.
Snow blanketed the city on Tuesday and some cars could be seen floating in the floodwaters, which in parts were still 4 feet high.
The towns of Chilliwack and Abbotsford ordered partial evacuations on Tuesday.
Lifeguards equipped with backhoes and dogs began to dismantle large mounds of debris that choked the highways.
The landslides and flooding come less than six months after a wildfire ravaged an entire city, as temperatures in the province soared during a record-breaking heat dome.
Storms forced the closure of the Trans Mountain pipeline, which carries crude oil from Alberta to the Pacific coast. The line has a capacity of 300,000 barrels per day.
The Globe and Mail newspaper said a mudslide swept cars off the road near Pemberton, some 100 miles (160 km) northeast of Vancouver, killing an unknown number of people.
“Some deaths have been discovered,” he said, quoting local search and rescue official David MacKenzie.
MacKenzie and British Columbia police did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
Two days of torrential rain in the Pacific province of British Columbia triggered extensive flooding and closed rail lines operated by Canadian Pacific and Canadian National, by far the two largest railway companies in the country.
“All rail services to and from the Port of Vancouver are disrupted due to flooding in the interior of British Columbia,” said port spokesperson Matti Polychronis.
The flooding also closed many freeways, including all major routes to Vancouver, she said. Provincial authorities must notify the media at 6:30 p.m. EST (11:30 p.m. GMT).
In Ottawa, the Prime Minister Justin trudeau said his Liberal government was very concerned about the flooding and would provide any help it could.
The Port of Vancouver transports C $ 550 million ($ 440 million) in cargo every day, ranging from automobiles and containerized finished goods to commodities.
The floods temporarily halted much of the flow of wheat and canola from Canada, one of the world’s largest grain exporters.
Del Dosdall, senior export manager at grain handler Parrish & Heimbecker, said he expected rail service to be able to operate by the weekend, although another source in the industry has said it expects the shutdown to last for the past few weeks.
Evacuations
Directly south of British Columbia, in Washington state, heavy rains forced evacuations and cut power to more than 150,000 homes on Monday. The National Weather Service on Tuesday released a flash flood in Mount Vernon, Wash., “Due to risk of dike failure.”
Parts of British Columbia received 8 inches (200 mm) of rain on Sunday, the amount that usually falls in a month.
Authorities in Merritt, some 120 miles (200 km) northeast of Vancouver, ordered the 8,000 citizens to leave on Monday as the river’s waters rose rapidly, but some were still trapped in their homes on Tuesday, the spokesperson said. of the city, Greg Lowis.
Snow blanketed the city on Tuesday and some cars could be seen floating in the floodwaters, which in parts were still 4 feet high.
The towns of Chilliwack and Abbotsford ordered partial evacuations on Tuesday.
Lifeguards equipped with backhoes and dogs began to dismantle large mounds of debris that choked the highways.
The landslides and flooding come less than six months after a wildfire ravaged an entire city, as temperatures in the province soared during a record-breaking heat dome.
Storms forced the closure of the Trans Mountain pipeline, which carries crude oil from Alberta to the Pacific coast. The line has a capacity of 300,000 barrels per day.