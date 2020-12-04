Vaccines end political harmony of pandemic
After several months where the pandemic is not a partisan issue in Canada, the prospect of effective vaccines has finally politicized it. While political dissent is nothing like the polarization surrounding the pandemic in the United States, Erin O’Toole has made government vaccination plans the subject of her first major attack as a Tory leader on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Several of the premiers joined Mr. O’Toole. Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who as recently as August said “I love Chrystia Freeland,” Trudeau’s Deputy Prime Minister, now complains about being turned down by the government liberal.
Although no vaccines are currently approved for use in Canada, the United States or Europe, Mr. O’Toole presented a motion in Parliament on Thursday to, among other things, require the government to post specific dates. why Canadians will start receiving each of the various vaccines he has ordered; provide details of how the vaccines will be shipped and stored; and indicate who the government will recommend to be vaccinated first by provincial health systems.
“Canadians deserve to know when they can expect each type of vaccine to be available in Canada and how many vaccines will be available per month,” said O’Toole. “In the midst of a historic health crisis, this government should not operate behind closed doors.”
The motion followed earlier claims by Mr. O’Toole that the government had overly focused efforts on a vaccination joint venture between CanSino, a Chinese vaccine maker, the National Research Council and Dalhousie University which ultimately collapsed due to lack of cooperation from China. He also said Canada was at the back of the pack for the millions of doses of vaccines it had ordered.
The government dismisses Mr. Toole’s accusations that he has somehow dropped the ball on vaccines and will leave Canadians waiting for vaccines.
Confirming this week that the first doses will arrive in early 2021, Anita Anand, the minister responsible for purchasing them, stressed that everything now depends on Health Canada to determine that vaccines are both safe and effective.
“Although there is pressure to go up to speed with politics, we will not rush science,” she said at a press conference. “It is not possible to circle just one date on the calendar, but I can assure you that upon approval by Health Canada, our delivery process will take effect.”
But it begs the question of why Britain is moving forward now with the vaccine from Pfizer, the U.S. company that will also be Canada’s primary supplier. Benjamin Mueller, my London-based colleague, recently explained that unlike Canada and the United States, the UK regulator is willing to rely more on reports from drugmakers that their vaccines are safe and work as promised. , rather than analyzing the raw data.
[Read: Why the U.K. Approved a Coronavirus Vaccine First]
Not everybody accepts the wisdom of the British fast-track approach.
Scott Matthews, professor of political science at Memorial University in St. John’s, Newfoundland, told me that it is inevitable that political harmony in Canada around the pandemic will erode.
“The Prime Minister took advantage of the lack of criticism,” he said.
But he said there was no danger that the current focus on vaccine distribution would undermine the general message of the importance of following public health guidelines to reduce infection.
“The Conservatives’ approach does not put anyone’s life in danger and it is natural that they criticize the government – that is what the opposition is doing,” he said. But Professor Matthews wondered what there would be to gain if specific dates were set. “Is the motion they are talking about really that important?” He asked.
On November 7, before British Columbia imposed new restrictions in the event of a pandemic and after the end of the professional hockey season, several NHL players and Patrick Chan, Olympic gold medalist in figure skating, were boarded two helicopters. Their destination was a makeshift ice rink about 100 kilometers north of Vancouver at an altitude of 1800 meters. Gerald Narciso tells the story of that day, which was captured in stunning photos by Devin Olsen and Zachary Moxley.
In Opinion, Nicholas Kristof examined the harm inflicted by Pornhub and its Montreal parent company Mindgeek and asks: “Why Canada is hosting a company that inflicts rape videos about the world? ”(One caveat: his powerful report includes descriptions of sexual assault.)
Suzanne Simard of the University of British Columbia is the first among scientists who have changed the way we understand forests. She demonstrated that it was not a collection of solitary trees fighting for resources, but rather large and complex societies exchanging carbon, water and nutrients through underground networks of mushrooms. Set aside time for Ferris Jabr’s article for The New York Times Magazine, which is beautifully illustrated by Brendan George Ko, a photographer from Toronto.
Elliot Page, the Halifax-born and raised actor and Oscar nominated star of “Juno”, announced on Tuesday that he was transgender.
A clutch of small eggs arrived at the Montreal Insectarium in 2018. They were going to solve a problem century-old mystery on an elusive leaf insect.
Many Indigenous podcasters offered their recommendations for podcasts about their people and communities.
As is written off $ 20 billion in natural gas investments. Exxon Mobil has said it is cutting gas projects in Canada, the United States and Argentina from its plans.
Police said two American women tampered with railroad signals in Washington state, an action that could lead to a derailment. Forgery, which leads to terrorism charges, appears to have been an act of solidarity with Indigenous Canadians opposed to the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline between Alberta and British Columbia.
