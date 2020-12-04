Vaccines end political harmony of pandemic

Although no vaccines are currently approved for use in Canada, the United States or Europe, Mr. O’Toole presented a motion in Parliament on Thursday to, among other things, require the government to post specific dates. why Canadians will start receiving each of the various vaccines he has ordered; provide details of how the vaccines will be shipped and stored; and indicate who the government will recommend to be vaccinated first by provincial health systems.

“Canadians deserve to know when they can expect each type of vaccine to be available in Canada and how many vaccines will be available per month,” said O’Toole. “In the midst of a historic health crisis, this government should not operate behind closed doors.”

The motion followed earlier claims by Mr. O’Toole that the government had overly focused efforts on a vaccination joint venture between CanSino, a Chinese vaccine maker, the National Research Council and Dalhousie University which ultimately collapsed due to lack of cooperation from China. He also said Canada was at the back of the pack for the millions of doses of vaccines it had ordered.

The government dismisses Mr. Toole’s accusations that he has somehow dropped the ball on vaccines and will leave Canadians waiting for vaccines.