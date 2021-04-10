Vaccine shortages hit poor countries as global deliveries stagnate

As many as 60 countries, including some of the world’s poorest, could be blocked on the first coronavirus vaccines, as nearly all deliveries through the global program to help them are blocked until the end of June.

COVAX – the global initiative to deliver vaccines to countries underweight to negotiate scarce supplies on their own – has shipped over 25,000 doses to low-income countries just twice a day over the past week . Deliveries have practically stopped since Monday.

Over the past two weeks, according to data compiled daily by UNICEF, a total of less than two million doses of COVAX have been cleared for shipment to 92 countries in the developing world – the same amount injected in just Large -Brittany.

On Friday, the head of the World Health Organization criticized the “shocking imbalance” in the global vaccination against COVID-19.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysus said that while one in four people in rich countries had received a vaccine, only one in 500 people in poorer countries had received a dose.

More and more impatient

The vaccine shortage stems mainly from INdia’s decision to stop exporting vaccines from its Serum Institute (SII) plant, which produces the overwhelming majority of AstraZeneca doses that COVAX relied on to supply about a third of the world’s population at a time when the coronavirus is increasing worldwide.

COVAX will only ship vaccines approved by WHO, and countries are increasingly impatient.

Supplies are dwindling in some of the first countries to receive COVAX shipments, and the expected delivery of second doses within the currently recommended 12-week window is now in doubt.

The vaccine alliance known as GAVI told the Associated Press news agency that 60 countries are affected by the delays.

In the vaccination tents set up at Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi, many of those who arrived for their first shots were worried about when the second would arrive.

“My fear if I don’t get the second dose, my immune system is going to be weak, so I could die,” said Oscar Odinga, an official.

The WHO internal documents obtained by the PA show that the uncertainty over deliveries “causes some countries to lose confidence in COVAX [effort]”.

This prompts the WHO to consider accelerating its approval of vaccines from China and Russia, which have not been authorized by any regulatory body in Europe or North America.

‘Created nervousness’

WHO documents show that the UN agency faces questions from COVAX participants about allocations in addition to “uncertainty as to whether everyone who was vaccinated in the first round is guaranteed to a second dose ”.

WHO declined to respond specifically to issues raised in internal documents, but previously said countries were “very keen” to get the vaccine as soon as possible and insisted it had not heard from any. complaint about the process.

Concerns about the link between AstraZeneca shot and rare blood clots have also “created nervousness around both its safety and effectiveness,” the WHO noted.

Among the proposed solutions is the decision to “expedite the examination of additional products” from China and Russia.

The WHO said last month that it might be possible to give the green light to Chinese vaccines by the end of April.

Some experts have noted that Sinopharm and Sinovac, two vaccines made in China, lack published data, and there are reports of people needing a third dose for protection.

“If there is something that we are missing by not having thoroughly assessed the risks of serious adverse events from these vaccines, it would undermine confidence in all the good products we use and that we know they have.” are safe, ”said Dora Curry, director of health equity and rights at CARE International.

‘Dragging the pandemic’

Other experts fear the delays could erode confidence in governments that have been particularly effective in their immunization programs and soon relied on second doses.

“Without high vaccine coverage globally, we risk prolonging the pandemic for several years,” said Lavanya Vasudevan, assistant professor at the Global Health Institute at Duke University. “Every day that the virus is in circulation is an opportunity for it to mutate into a more deadly variant.”

Earlier this month, the WHO has appealed to rich countries to urgently share 10 million doses to meet the United Nations target of starting COVID-19 vaccinations in all countries in the first 100 days of the year.

So far, countries have pledged hundreds of millions of dollars to COVAX. But there are simply no doses to buy, and no country has agreed to immediately share what it has.

Bilateral dose donations tend to follow political lines, rather than to the most infected countries, and they are far from sufficient to offset the targets set by COVAX.

Think Global Health, a data site run by the Council on Foreign Relations, identified 19 countries that donated a total of 27.5 million doses to 102 countries on Thursday.

“You can make a strong case that it is better to donate in times of crisis and bring the pandemic under control than to immunize low-risk groups at home,” said Thomas Bollyky, director of the global health program at the Council on Foreign Relations.

Bollyky said COVAX was both a big disappointment and the only option available to most countries around the world.

Surge in cases, a few doses

According to the International Rescue Committee, cases and deaths of COVID-19 increased last month in many countries affected by the crisis: by 322% in Kenya, 379% in Yemen and 529% in northeastern Kenya. Syria.

On Thursday, the agencies behind COVAX – the WHO, the GAVI Vaccine Alliance and CEPI, an Epidemic Preparedness Coalition – celebrated the delivery of 38 million life-saving vaccines to more than 100 countries.

Brook Baker, a vaccine expert at Northeastern University, said the commendation was misplaced.

“Celebrating enough doses for only 19 million people, or 0.25 percent of the world’s population, is deaf,” he said, adding that it was time for WHO and its partners to be more honest with countries.

“WHO and GAVI have repeatedly over-promised and under-delivered, so why should we believe that they will suddenly be able to increase production and deliveries in a matter of months?” he said.

On Thursday in front of the vaccination tents in Nairobi, Duncan Nyukuri, a doctor specializing in infectious diseases, tried to reassure people who were receiving their first dose.

“If you get the first dose and you don’t get the second dose, it doesn’t mean that your body will be weaker or that you have an increased risk of getting an infection,” he said.

“What this means is that your body will have developed some immunity to the coronavirus infection. But this immunity is not as good as a person who received both doses. “