Vaccine rollout in Europe is ‘unacceptably slow’: WHO – Times of India
COPENHAGEN: The World Health Organization Thursday criticized Europe vaccine deployment as “unacceptably slow” and said it prolonged the pandemic as the region saw a “worrying” surge in coronavirus infections.
“Vaccines are our best way out of this pandemic … However, the deployment of these vaccines is unacceptably slow,” WHO director for Europe Hans Kluge said in a statement.
“We need to speed up the process by speeding up manufacturing, reducing barriers to vaccine delivery and using every vial we have in stock now,” he said.
To date, only 10 percent of the region’s total population have received a dose of the vaccine and four percent have completed a full series of vaccines, the organization said.
The WHO European region comprises 53 countries and territories and includes Russia and several countries in Central Asia.
As of Thursday, more than 152 million doses were injected in the WHO European region, or 25.5% of the doses administered worldwide, according to the AFP database.
The WHO European region is home to 12 percent of the world’s population.
On average, 0.31% of the population in the European region receives a dose each day. While this rate is almost double the global rate of 0.18%, it is well below that of the United States and Canada, which leads the chart at 0.82%.
WHO said the slow deployment of Europe “prolonged the pandemic” and described viral situation as “more disturbing than what we have seen for several months”.
Five weeks ago, the weekly number of new cases in Europe had fallen to less than a million, but “last week the transmission of Covid-19 increased in the majority of countries in the WHO European region , with 1.6 million new cases, “he said. .
The total number of deaths in Europe “is rapidly approaching one million and the total number of cases is on the verge of exceeding 45 million,” he said, noting that Europe was the second worst affected region after the crisis. Americas.
The UN body has warned that the rapid spread of the virus could increase the risk of the emergence of worrying new variants.
“The likelihood of emergence of new variants of concern increases with the rate at which the virus replicates and spreads, so it is crucial to curb transmission through basic disease control actions,” said Dorit Nitzan, WHO regional director of emergencies for Europe, in the press release.
New infections were increasing in all age groups except those aged 80 and older as vaccinations in this age group began to work.
The WHO said the UK variant of the virus is now the predominant variant in Europe and is present in 50 countries.
“As this variant is more transmissible and may increase the risk of hospitalization, it has a greater impact on public health and additional actions are needed to control it,” he said.
These actions included expanded testing, isolation, contact tracing, quarantine, and genetic sequencing.
Meanwhile, the WHO said lockdowns “should be avoided through timely and targeted public health interventions” but should be used when disease “exceeds the capacity of health services to manage patients in such a way. adequate “.
He said 27 countries in his European region were in partial or full lockdown nationwide, with 21 towering nighttime curfews.
