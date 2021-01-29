Vaccine rollout gives UK rare victory in pandemic fight

Britain, meanwhile, may soon receive another vaccine.

Novavax, a Gaithersburg, Md., Biotech company reported on Friday that its vaccine was 89.3% effective in a large-scale trial in Britain. The government has obtained 60 million doses, which will be manufactured in a factory in the north-east of England. If UK regulators approve it, the vaccine will be delivered in the second half of 2021.

In total, the UK government has spent at least £ 11.7 billion, or $ 16 billion, to develop, manufacture, purchase and administer vaccines.

“Vaccination is the only thing we’ve done successfully,” said Christina Pagel, professor of operations research at University College London.

The deployment of Great Britain is not without risks, however.

Part of the reason Britain was able to deliver the first doses to so many people is because they chose to delay giving the second doses to people until 12 weeks after the first, rather than the three or four weeks tested in clinical trials.

With invaded hospitals and more contagious variant Traveling the country, Britain has bet on partial protection from just one dose, rather than full protection from two doses to fewer people.

Doctors whose booster shots were delayed have been angered by the approach, accusing the government of making them the subjects of a risky new experiment. Immunologists have raised concerns that a country filled with people with only partial immunity could breed vaccine-resistant mutations.

For worried doctors at the Bloomsbury Clinic, the biggest challenge is simply getting a steady supply of doses.