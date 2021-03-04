Vaccine passports are controversial, but their technology will bring great benefits to developing countries

UN Secretary-General António Guterres was vaccinated against COVID-19 at Adlai Stevenson High School in the Bronx, New York, last week. Credit: UN Photo / Eskinder Debebe

GENEVA, March 4 (IPS) – The United Nations is using digital government technology behind vaccine passports to help developing countries deliver essential services to their vulnerable populations. After a year of Zoom meetings and with vaccinations slowly unfolding, international travel is coming back.

The demand is there, even though the virus persists. Many, especially from developing countries, have to commute to work and send funds home, families must catch up, countries prepare to welcome tourists again and trade agreements must be concluded.

For this reason, governments are closely examining the digital vaccine passport, the post-pandemic equivalent of the yellow fever certificate that could offer the opportunity to bypass expensive PCR testing and quarantine requirements.

The World Health Organization warned against moving too fast, noting “that there are still critical unknowns regarding the effectiveness of vaccination in reducing transmission.” The division of society between the haves and have-nots also raises ethical concerns and fears of digital creep.

Despite this, the US, EU, UK and Israel, among others, have announced plans to study the feasibility of vaccine passports that could be carried on a smartphone, while the International Air Transport Association , the World Economic Forum and IBM have versions that are ready for deployment.

The idea behind the digitization of vaccine passports is both to prevent fraud, given false PCR test reportsand connect to existing online reservation, registration and immigration systems.

When you get vaccinated, you download a digital vaccination certificate to your phone. During check-in or immigration, you scan a QR code, then scan your face to authorize, and the phone shares your vaccination status and related passport details using an encrypted system that also checks the validity of the certificate against a register on what is called the blockchain.

However, all other personal information, including facial recognition, remains on your phone. This is different from mobile boarding passes, which are neither secure nor intended to be secure, and which anyone see barcode can extract information.

The technology is not new. The United Nations trade agency, UNCTAD, uses a similar digital identity system to help Iraqi government manage business licenses, Estonia operates it in many public bodies, and the UN pension fund has it to make sure its retirees are still alive and can continue to be paid.

However, while Covid has helped change many habits, digital documents, even with more basic technology, remain an exception in developing countries, even though, as we have seen, the benefits are significant.

Ian richards

For example, when Benin put its business registration online as the pandemic hit in 2020, using registrations smartphone platform, creation of small businesses, resulting in digital certificates of incorporation, increased 43% over the previous year. A third of the new entrepreneurs were women and half were under the age of thirty.

In Lesotho, One-stop business facilitation center went online and noticed a sharp reduction in missing fee payments. Public servants also spent less time moving files between departments and more time advising the public.

In Beijing, couples now use self-service kiosks get married in five minutes (although divorces still have to be done the old-fashioned way).

And El Salvador used an online system to administer Covid relief funds. More than half of the candidates were women. Indeed, online services help overcome cultural norms, security considerations and family commitments that would otherwise discourage women from traveling to the capital, where government offices are most often located, to spend days in. long queues.

Online government services that provide digital documents also offer the possibility of simplifying unnecessarily complicated procedures. As a result, Benin is now fastest place in the world to start a business.

The use of digital documents can also allow automatic issuance of licenses and permits, without human intervention, as in British Columbia.

Evidence shows that digital utilities are popular. Yet wider adoption remains hampered by a reluctance of many governments to ditch paper, fearing whether the technologies can be reliable or not knowing how to implement them.

This is where the digital vaccine passport comes in.

As vaccinations roll on, but with immigration officials talking about the mandatory document, travelers will want their vaccination to be digitally recognized; their governments are likely to adhere to it.

Once governments cross this line, it is not difficult to see the use of digital government documents, and the simplification that accompanies them, become a reality in governments in developing countries – whether to create businesses, pay taxes, buy land or access social security.

And with major players having been involved in the development of the vaccine passport, there will be a lot of computer code, lying around in places like Github, to borrow.

The biggest beneficiaries, as the few countries that have moved online have demonstrated, are those traditionally left behind: women, young people and those who live far from their capitals.

They are the ones who stand to gain even more, as vaccine passports help make digital government more mainstream and more acceptable in developing countries.

The author is a UN economist working on digital government applications.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram