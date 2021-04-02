Vaccine ‘fiasco’ hurts Europe’s credibility
BRUSSELS – Alain Walravens, 63, is waiting to be invited for a first vaccination against the coronavirus. The same goes for Marion Pochet, 71, a retired translator, and her husband, Jean-Marc. At least, Ms Pochet said, they both had Covid-19, “so we have some immunity, at least for now.”
All three strongly criticize the European Union, which has taken control of the procurement and distribution of vaccines and is widely seen as having done worse than its major partners, the United States and Britain, let alone Israel, all of whom have obtained vaccines in a much larger country. percentage of their population than Europe.
So far, only about 11% of the population in the block have received at least one vaccine, against 46% in Great Britain and 29% in the United States.
As European countries lock themselves again in a third wave of the virus, the reputation and credibility of the European Union and its executive arm, the European Commission, are largely at stake.
“It is the fault of the European Union,” said Mr Walravens, event organizer.
“In other countries where vaccination is going faster, there are real results,” he added. “The number of cases is decreasing. Here in Belgium, hospitals are saturated.
For decades, the European Union has sold itself not only as the best antidote to another European war, but as “the Europe that protects”, arguing that, through its collective size and shared sovereignty, it will provide a better, longer and more prosperous life. to all. This promise now seems hollow and risks undermining the credibility of the bloc in the face of major challenges such as climate change, migration and the rise of China.
Brussels has always been proud of its technocratic rules for the world, but it just lost Britain, the world’s fifth-largest economy, and even before the pandemic suffered from weak growth and a shrinking trade share. global.
After every crisis, whether it’s Kosovo or the euro debt disaster, the usual response is ‘more Europe’. But unless Brussels can change things quickly, its vaccine crisis could cause member states to refuse to grant more authority to the Commission.
“It has been catastrophic for the reputation of the European Union,” said Mark Leonard, director of the European Council for External Relations.
At the start of the crisis, as nations erected borders and stockpiled protective gear, masks and gowns, there was a huge desire for European cooperation, he said, “not because people loved the EU or its institutions, but because they were so absent. ”
But the question now, he said, is buyer’s remorse. “The EU has entered an area without expertise or competence and has come to light,” he said. “In the minds of many who watch the UK, US and Israel, they think we’re doing badly because of European cooperation, and it will have a corrosive impact in other areas. ”
Timothy Garton Ash, professor of European studies at the University of Oxford, said the bloc’s “fundamental legitimacy” came less from its democratic institutions, which are weak, than from its performance, which will be judged in this way. Its real legitimacy, he said, “is what it brings to Europeans”.
But the bloc’s other major initiative, a revolutionary pandemic stimulus fund, has yet to be put in place and is being overshadowed by U.S. stimulus packages.
While national leaders typically take credit for every success and blame the Commission for every failure, the pandemic has shown the vulnerabilities of a bureaucracy with weak and divided leadership. An effort by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, doctor, to strengthen her power and profile by monopolizing the purchase of vaccines from Member States has proved disastrous.
“It was not a bad idea to do something about vaccines at EU level, to avoid competition inside,” said Mr Garton Ash. If Mrs von der Leyen bears the responsibility, he said, “ it is also a failure in the way Brussels thinks and works, which is very bureaucratic and terribly afraid of doing something that could offend a Member State ”.
Even Guy Verhofstadt, member of the European Parliament and fierce European federalist, called the performance of the Commission a “fiasco”.
Plucked into the post as a last-minute compromise devised by French President Emmanuel Macron, Ms von der Leyen was seen as a bad administrator as German Defense Minister, relying on a small circle of advisers and very aware of his image. In Brussels, she is known as “the minister of self-defense” and is believed to have abused vaccines.
Ms von der Leyen “believed she had found a niche where the EU could be a pioneer, such as climate change,” said Stefano Stefanini, former Italian ambassador and risk consultant. “She and the EU are putting their reputation in dealing with the pandemic.”
“Right now the EU has come up against its limits,” he added.
Mrs von der Leyen admitted mistakes. “We were slow to authorize,” she told the European Parliament. “We were too optimistic about mass production, and perhaps too confident that what we ordered would actually be delivered on time.”
But there were many times to blame others, especially Britain and the producers. “We are tired of being the scapegoat,” she said more recently.
Yet, as far as countries like Germany and France have escaped inoculations, the last digits show that the real problem in Europe is the slower than expected purchase of the vaccines themselves, make every state scramble for more.
And Mrs von der Leyen’s decision to start a public “vaccine war” with Britain and institute an export ban threatens to undermine Europe’s reputation as a defender of open trade and the international rules-based system.
Even his predecessor, Jean-Claude Juncker, told the BBC that an export ban could damage the bloc’s reputation.
“The committee has been weaker since Von der Leyen took office,” said Reinhard Bütikofer, a German member of the European Parliament from the Greens.
His communications efforts have been “a mess,” he said. For Europe “to export 40 million jabs and then being accused of being vaccine nationalists is a real achievement, ” he said bitterly.
François Heisbourg, a French analyst, said simply: “The commission is not a government, but a rules-based administrator who ticks boxes. It was never designed to fight a war. ”
But Mr Heisbourg and others note that Britain and the United States mismanaged the onset of the pandemic and suffered large numbers of deaths. New virus variants could create more havoc, but more vaccines are on the way, and Ms von der Leyen says Europe plans to inoculate 70% of adults in the block by September.
Brussels also proudly highlights the bloc’s recovery fund, more than half in grants, to help hard-hit countries. But it’s relatively small, around 750 billion euros ($ 884 billion), and Brussels has yet to approve each country’s spending plan. Once again, implementation will be the key to how Brussels is judged.
“The recovery fund demonstrates a solidarity that is much appreciated by Europeans,” said Katarina Barley, Vice-President of the European Parliament. “There we don’t see the benefits yet, but in a year or two people might look back differently. ”
Europeans will be looking to see how quickly their economies rebound relative to the United States and Britain, Stefanini said. “It will show real numbers and not just words. ”
For the European Union, said Leonard, “it is so much more concrete than the euro crisis or even the migration crisis that it could be devastating”.
“The EU must turn the tide, win the right to act on crucial issues such as climate change and economic recovery, digital taxation and foreign policy, all areas where people want action from the EU. EU, “he added. If the EU is not able to meet the challenge now, it will compromise its ability to tackle all of these other issues. ”
Monika Pronczuk contributed reporting.