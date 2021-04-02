Vaccine ‘fiasco’ hurts Europe’s credibility

BRUSSELS – Alain Walravens, 63, is waiting to be invited for a first vaccination against the coronavirus. The same goes for Marion Pochet, 71, a retired translator, and her husband, Jean-Marc. At least, Ms Pochet said, they both had Covid-19, “so we have some immunity, at least for now.”

All three strongly criticize the European Union, which has taken control of the procurement and distribution of vaccines and is widely seen as having done worse than its major partners, the United States and Britain, let alone Israel, all of whom have obtained vaccines in a much larger country. percentage of their population than Europe.

So far, only about 11% of the population in the block have received at least one vaccine, against 46% in Great Britain and 29% in the United States.

As European countries lock themselves again in a third wave of the virus, the reputation and credibility of the European Union and its executive arm, the European Commission, are largely at stake.