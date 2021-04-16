Vaccine equity is ‘challenge of our time’, says WHO chief, as governments call for solidarity and sharing

The summit – held in a virtual format on the theme ‘One vaccine for all’ – brought together senior officials from the UN, government, business, the scientific community and civil society, who explored ways to ensure equal access to the vaccine as a public good, and to strengthen countries’ preparedness for its dissemination.

“Vaccine equity is the challenge of our time”, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) told the assembly in his opening remarks. “And we fail.”

"Vaccine equity is the challenge of our time", Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. "We have the tools to end the COVID-19 pandemic, but instead, we are confronted with a global resurgence, caused in part by the dramatic inequity in vaccine coverage."

De fortes disparités

Conduisant ce point à la maison, il a déclaré que sur les 832 millions de doses de vaccin administrées, 82% sont allées dans des pays à revenu élevé ou intermédiaire de la tranche supérieure, tandis que 0,2% seulement ont été envoyés à leurs pairs à faible revenu. Dans les seuls pays à revenu élevé, une personne sur quatre a reçu un vaccin, un ratio qui chute brutalement à 1 sur 500 dans les pays les plus pauvres.

Variantes à propagation rapide, utilisation incohérente et assouplissement prématuré des mesures de santé publique, lassitude face aux restrictions sociales et inégalité «dramatique» dans la couverture vaccinale; tous ont conduit à un pic alarmant de nouveaux cas et de décès, a-t-il déclaré.

‘Partenariat, pas patronage’

«C’est le moment du partenariat, pas du patronage», a-t-il souligné. «Nous avons les outils pour mettre fin à cette pandémie.» L’accès à COVID-19[feminine Tools Accelerator, créé par l’OMS et ses partenaires, avec le Installation COVAX, peut prévenir les erreurs du passé – lorsque le monde, il y a 40 ans, était lent à déployer des antirétroviraux vitaux dans les pays pauvres pendant la crise du VIH et du sida.

Aujourd’hui, il a dit que pendant que COVAX a distribué 40 millions de doses dans 100 pays, c’est loin d’être suffisant. L’OMS comptait distribuer 100 millions de doses à ce jour. Certains pays n’ont rien reçu, aucun n’en a reçu suffisamment – et certains ne reçoivent pas l’allocation de deuxième tour à temps. «Le problème n’est pas d’obtenir les vaccins de COVAX», a-t-il assuré. «Le problème est de les faire entrer.»

L’OMS travaille avec le Gavi, l’Alliance pour les vaccins et la Coalition pour les innovations en matière de préparation aux épidémies pour augmenter la production et l’approvisionnement, a-t-il déclaré. Un groupe de travail sur la fabrication COVAX a été formé et, de manière prometteuse, un nouveau partenariat pour la fabrication africaine sera formé par l’Union africaine. Il vise à construire cinq centres de production de vaccins sur le continent, en commençant par trois installations d’ARNm au Rwanda, au Sénégal et en Afrique du Sud. L’OMS développe également une capacité de réglementation régionale par le biais de l’Agence africaine des médicaments.

Unicef Sudan is the first country in the MENA region to receive COVID-19 vaccines as part of the COVAX initiative to ensure equitable access for all. .

Tedros called on countries with enough vaccines to cover their population “several times” to donate immediately to COVAX. More generally, it is vital to explore all options to stimulate production – including voluntary licenses, technology pools and the deregulation of certain intellectual property provisions – and to invest in the local manufacture of vaccines.

WHO will continue to provide technical assistance and add manufacturing bases in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Never in its 75-year history has the role of the United Nations been so important. “We cannot beat this virus one country at a time,” he said. “We can only do this with a coordinated global effort, based on the principles of solidarity, equity and sharing.”

WTO: practical solutions

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), called these disparities “morally unacceptable”. Tackling inequalities is a task that confronts the world with formidable technical, logistical, political and political obstacles.

However, they can be overcome in a practical and empirically informed manner. While she said the impulse to conserve supply is understandable, providing personal safety is not enough. “We have to find a way to share,” she insisted.

A recent WTO event on vaccine equity had encouraging results, she said, making it clear that there is untapped potential in developing countries to increase production and that resources are available to finance these investments. WTO members have reduced export restrictions from 109 in nearly 90 countries to 51 in 62 countries, and with pragmatic commitment, she said they could find ways to address rights issues. intellectual property.

Universal coverage: the only way out

Munir Akram, President of ECOSOC, pointed out that in addition to being a moral imperative, universal immunization coverage is the only realistic way out of the pandemic.

He called for speeding up production, solving intellectual property issues, supporting weak health systems in developing countries, removing export restrictions – and most importantly – funding the ACT accelerator of the world. WHO and the COVAX facility. Decisive steps towards universal access are a prerequisite for economic recovery, he said.

‘Multilateralism at its best’

“No topic is as relevant or relevant to today’s world as that of vaccines,” said Volkan Bozkir, President of the General Assembly. “Our efforts have not been perfect,” he admitted. “We have to finish what we started.”

He urged governments to renew their adherence to the principles of human solidarity and cooperation, stressing that the progress made to date is the result of countries working together with hundreds of companies and thousands of scientists – “multilateralism to his best”.

Towards the goal of “vaccines for all”, he also urged countries to extend their resources to COVAX; invest in research, production and distribution of vaccines; donate vaccines to countries in need and fight misinformation to ensure everyone is informed about the benefits of vaccination.

“It is up to the United Nations and Member States to respond to these requests.”