Vaccine access negotiations to resume as new variants spread

UNITED NATIONS, Aug. 30 (IPS) – A committee that has spent nearly a year negotiating the terms of a temporary intellectual property waiver for Covid-19 drugs will meet again in September after a break for the European summer.

As new variants quickly spread around the world, the deadlock in the World Trade Organization Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) The Committee has potentially further delayed access to vaccines and other medicines for billions of people in low- and middle-income countries.

The waiver, originally proposed by India and South Africa in October 2020, has attracted sponsorship and support from several other countries. After a widespread campaign, the United States added support in May. Yet while the European Parliament also supports the proposal, the European Union does not, in part because of continued opposition from Germany, which is home to a large pharmaceutical industry.

The declining number of countries refusing to support the waiver continued to block negotiations until they came to a halt at the end of July. This is even if the waiver is only offered as a temporary measure until the pandemic is under control.

Leena Menghaney, Head of Doctors Without Borders Access Campaign in South Asia told IPS that the countries that proposed the waiver are asking for the right to produce their own medicines and vaccines.

“Many middle-income countries have the technical capacity to also produce drugs and vaccines against Covid-19,” Menghaney said, adding that opponents of the waiver are using arguments that ignore the technical capacity that many countries have. already to produce generic drugs.

“It smacks of colonial baggage to say you’re not ready for this,” Menghaney says. “What countries want is the right to produce these drugs and vaccines.”

This is not the first time that the strict TRIPS rules for drugs have come under scrutiny.

The current intellectual property system has also increased inequality in access to TB medicines, contributing to the emergence of new multidrug-resistant variants that threaten to further prolong one of the world’s most unequal epidemics.

“The intellectual property system doesn’t really distribute the results of science very well. It’s not a system where people are also able to access search results, ”Menghaney said. “Governments fund research, but research results are not distributed equitably,” she added.

“Many times this research actually originated in public labs, the riskiest part of research on HIV, hepatitis C and now Covid-19 has happened in public labs. “

The strict intellectual property barriers imposed by TRIPS have also been challenged before by South Africa when millions of people died because they could not afford expensive new treatments. Winnie Byanyima, Executive Director of UNAIDS, is one of the many supporters of the TRIPS waiver alongside World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom.

“We cannot repeat the painful lessons of the early years of the AIDS response, when people in the richest countries were restored to health, while millions of people in developing countries were left behind,” said Byanyima in favor of the waiver.

To date, developing countries have found that their efforts to purchase vaccines are met with difficulties, unfair prices and secret deals. Anis Chowdhury, former director of the Macroeconomic Policy and Development Division of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific told IPS that even sharing the Astra Zeneca vaccine has not been easy even so the researchers who developed the vaccine at the University of Oxford promised that they would not benefit from the vaccine as long as the pandemic continued.

“The problem is that all of these agreements are not very transparent. And in this case, the parent company dictates almost all of the terms, including who might be the distributor of that drug or vaccine, what price you charge and which customer, ”Chowdhury told IPS.

South Africa and India have both found themselves bound by complicated agreements, meaning they have little say in who they sell the vaccines they make or from whom they make. can buy their own supplies. So far, European countries have been able to obtain lower prices for the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine than many low- and middle-income countries.

As vaccine waiver negotiations drag on, global efforts to tackle vaccine inequalities hinge on the COVAX facility, convened by the WHO. Still, Chowdhury, who is also a professor of economics at Western Sydney University, told IPS that “from the start, COVAX was designed to fail.”

As Chowdhury told IPS, COVAX was offered as an alternative by rich countries “because the pharmaceutical industries refused to join” C-TAP a WHO proposal to increase knowledge sharing on Covid technologies -19 between countries on the same day it was launched in May.

Yet although Dr Adhanom says 11 billion doses are needed to end the pandemic, COVAX has only managed to meet a small portion of its modest goal of two billion doses of vaccine, and even this small pool of vaccines has yet to reach countries. who need it most since rich countries – Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the UK – also buy vaccines from COVAX. And COVAX is unlikely to attract enough donations, as even the World Health Organization continues to struggle to attract funding amid the pandemic.

As Chowdhury points out, the “powerful countries” have been cutting the UN budget “to the right and to the left for so many years”.

