Vaccinations at the airport are only a flight away. In Alaska.

Alaska was the first state to open vaccine eligibility to anyone 16 years of age or older living or working in the state, March 9. At the time of the announcement, Alaska had the highest vaccination rate in the country.

The United States has continued to ramp up vaccination efforts and is now averaging 3.2 million doses per day, against about two million per day at the beginning of March. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday that about 129.5 million people had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Dr Brilliant said states like Michigan, the center of the nation’s worst outbreak, should receive larger dose allowances.

The Biden administration and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, have disagreed over her calls for an increase in her state’s vaccine supply. But the Biden administration has stuck firmly to the distribution of vaccines by the people of the state, not by triage.

“The vaccine should go where it will do the most good,” said Dr Brilliant. “Given the scarcity of vaccines in the world, each dose must be administered in the most effective way to stop this pandemic.”

But the question could be moot as the Alaskan Tourist Vaccination Program starts in earnest June 1: Most Americans who want to get vaccinated might have already received at least one dose by then, said Dr Peter Hotez, vaccine researcher at the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

“We’re going to reach a point where people don’t need to travel to Alaska to get vaccinated,” he said. “I think it will be more the case, here is an opportunity to visit Alaska and it is convenient to get the vaccine.”