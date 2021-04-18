Vaccinations at the airport are only a flight away. In Alaska.
For some, Alaska’s announcement that it tries to attract travelers by offering Covid-19 vaccines at its airports could signal the state’s courageous determination and determination to revive a tourism industry that was devastated by the pandemic.
For others, it’s a sign of everything wrong with the way the United States is distributing its vaccines, as calls for more doses in crisis-ridden Michigan are dismissed.
“I find it hard to believe that we distributed a vaccine so poorly that it was necessary,” said Dr. Larry Brilliant, an epidemiologist who was involved in smallpox eradication efforts in the 1970s. You don’t want to trade a bad carbon footprint for a vaccination. ”
Starting June 1, any tourist traveling to Alaska will be able to receive a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at Anchorage, Fairbanks, Juneau or Ketchikan airports. This is part of a larger multi-million dollar marketing campaign, funded by federal stimulus funds, to attract tourists to the state, Gov. Mike Dunleavy of Alaska, a Republican, ad.
“We believe there is a real opportunity to bring people back to Alaska,” Dunleavy said during a press conference Friday.
Alaska is the latest state to announce plans to expand vaccine eligibility to non-residents, with production and distribution increasing across the country. Twenty-one other states do not have residency requirements for vaccination, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.
Some US experts have worried for months about the growth of “vaccine tourism” – Americans crossing borders to get vaccinated where there are excessive doses. Virologists like Dr Brilliant say that instead of getting people to travel to Alaska for vaccinations thanks to the state’s plentiful supply of vaccines, doses should be redistributed to states that have the most. need and no longer be attributed strictly to the population.
Alaska has no shortage of vaccines, said Heidi Hedberg, the state’s director of public health. Health administrators will begin the airport vaccination program for tourists at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, with a five-day trial at the end of April to gauge interest. Some visitors may need to receive their second dose of mRNA vaccine in their home country, depending on the length of their stay in Alaska.
Nearly 40% of Alaskans have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to a New York Times Database. Thirty-two percent of the state’s population is fully immunized. The state used 68 percent of its doses.
Alaska was the first state to open vaccine eligibility to anyone 16 years of age or older living or working in the state, March 9. At the time of the announcement, Alaska had the highest vaccination rate in the country.
The United States has continued to ramp up vaccination efforts and is now averaging 3.2 million doses per day, against about two million per day at the beginning of March. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday that about 129.5 million people had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
Dr Brilliant said states like Michigan, the center of the nation’s worst outbreak, should receive larger dose allowances.
The Biden administration and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, have disagreed over her calls for an increase in her state’s vaccine supply. But the Biden administration has stuck firmly to the distribution of vaccines by the people of the state, not by triage.
“The vaccine should go where it will do the most good,” said Dr Brilliant. “Given the scarcity of vaccines in the world, each dose must be administered in the most effective way to stop this pandemic.”
But the question could be moot as the Alaskan Tourist Vaccination Program starts in earnest June 1: Most Americans who want to get vaccinated might have already received at least one dose by then, said Dr Peter Hotez, vaccine researcher at the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.
“We’re going to reach a point where people don’t need to travel to Alaska to get vaccinated,” he said. “I think it will be more the case, here is an opportunity to visit Alaska and it is convenient to get the vaccine.”