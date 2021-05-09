Vaccinations are increasing in the European Union after a long and slow start.

Vaccinations are accelerating in the European Union, a staggering turnaround after the bloc’s vaccination campaign was stalled for months.

On average over the past week, nearly three million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered every day in the European Union, a group of 27 countries, according to Our World in Data, a database from the University of Oxford. Adjusted for the population, the rate is roughly equivalent to the number of shots administered each day in the United States, where demand is declining.

The EU vaccination campaign, spoiled by disturbances in the supply of AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines, rotated last month to rely heavily on the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Last month, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said that Pfizer had agreed to a swift shipment of doses that she said would likely allow the block to meet its goal of inoculating 70 percent of adults by the end of the summer. The European Union is also set to announce an agreement with Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech for 2022 and 2023 that will block 1.8 billion doses for boosters, variants and childhood vaccines.