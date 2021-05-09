Vaccinations are increasing in the European Union after a long and slow start.
Vaccinations are accelerating in the European Union, a staggering turnaround after the bloc’s vaccination campaign was stalled for months.
On average over the past week, nearly three million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered every day in the European Union, a group of 27 countries, according to Our World in Data, a database from the University of Oxford. Adjusted for the population, the rate is roughly equivalent to the number of shots administered each day in the United States, where demand is declining.
The EU vaccination campaign, spoiled by disturbances in the supply of AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines, rotated last month to rely heavily on the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Last month, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said that Pfizer had agreed to a swift shipment of doses that she said would likely allow the block to meet its goal of inoculating 70 percent of adults by the end of the summer. The European Union is also set to announce an agreement with Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech for 2022 and 2023 that will block 1.8 billion doses for boosters, variants and childhood vaccines.
The United States has acted aggressively as part of the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed to procure millions of doses by funding and boosting vaccine production. But the European Union, rather than partnering with drugmakers like the United States has done, has instead acted as a customer than an investor.
“I think it is too late for the EU to step up its vaccination campaign,” said Beate Kampmann, director of the Vaccine Center at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.
“I think in the context of the death rate that we have seen and the new cases that we have seen in the EU, it is absolutely essential that we distribute the vaccine to the people there very, very quickly”, a- she added.
The increase in the EU highlights global disparities in vaccination efforts.
About 83% of Covid injections were given in high and upper middle income countries, while only 0.3% of doses were administered in low income countries. In North America, more than 30% of people have received at least one dose, according to Our world in data. In Europe, this figure is almost 24%. In Africa, it’s just over 1%.
Experts warn that while the virus can rage through much of the world, untamed by vaccines, dangerous variants will continue to evolve and spread, threatening all countries.
Last week, the Biden administration said it supported waiver of intellectual property protections for Covid vaccines, which would require approval from the World Trade Organization. And even then experts warn that pharmaceutical companies around the world would need technological help to manufacture the vaccines and time to ramp up production.
European leaders like Mrs von der Leyen and President Emmanuel Macron has made it clear that he believes President Biden should take a different approach and instead lift vaccine export restrictions, which the United States has employed to retain most of the doses for use in the country. National level. “We call on all vaccine-producing countries to allow export and to avoid measures that disrupt supply chains,” Ms. von der Leyen said in a speech last week.
But the question is not so absolute, said Dr Thomas Tsai, a professor who studies health policy at Harvard University. “What is really needed is a holistic approach,” he said. Waiving patents is an important long-term step, he said, but lifting export bans would help sooner.
“There is a need to move towards a more comprehensive strategy” to immunize the world, Dr Tsai said. “We need the same type of Warp Speed engagement. It is an investment. “
Dr Anthony S. Fauci, the Biden administration’s senior adviser on Covid-19, said on Sunday that the United States and other countries, as well as vaccine makers, must especially help resolve the crisis in India, where less than 10 percent of the vast population is at least partially vaccinated as the country battles a devastating viral wave.
“Other countries need to contribute so that they can provide Indians with supplies to make their own vaccines or to obtain donated vaccines,” Dr Fauci said on ABC’s “This Week”. “One of the ways to do that is to have the big companies that have the capacity to make vaccines really grow efficiently, to literally get hundreds of millions of doses to be able to do it.”
