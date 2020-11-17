Vaccination optimism
Hello. The vaccine news is good, but the short term will likely depend on state policies.
Every time I visited my local cafe this summer, no customer could walk in. I ordered a mug from a worker standing at a table blocking the front door and returned a few minutes later to retrieve it.
In recent weeks, however, the store setup has changed. I go home now and order. Often a few other customers linger nearby, waiting for their coffee.
Across the country there are many other versions of this story. Professional sports leagues, for example, did not allow any audience to step into the stands for much of the summer. This weekend thousands of people attended college and professional football matches.
From a public health perspective, these changes don’t make much sense: Pandemic restrictions across the United States are now less stringent than they were in the summer, even though the rate of d infection is much higher.
How did it happen? State and local governments relaxed their policies as the virus receded in August and September – but then left those looser rules in place. (And the federal government has shown little leadership.)
The # 1 question about the pandemic in the coming weeks may be how state and local governments are aggressively reinstating restrictions.
“With the level of community spread that we have in Michigan and that many other states are now facing, the only way to bring down Covid is state action – or terrible loss of life,” Robert Gordon, director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services told me yesterday.
Several states have announced new measures in recent days. In Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the temporary closure of indoor restaurants, casinos, movie theaters and in-person classes at high schools and colleges. Chicago, Philadelphia and most of California have also reimposed restrictions.
Most of the new restrictions come from Democratic officials like Whitmer, but it’s not just a partisan issue.
The Republican Governors of Iowa and North Dakota have issued mask warrants over the past few days. And in the Wall Street Journal, Republican health experts Scott Gottlieb and Mark McClellan wrote an op-ed titled “It is now up to governors to slow the spread.” Gottlieb and McClellan wrote: “At least as infections are widespread and on the rise, local governors and leaders should enforce the use of masks and impose clear, consistent plans to restrict gatherings.”
Yet most states, whether led by Democratic or Republican governors, have resisted tough measures, knowing that many Americans are tired of the pandemic. Meanwhile, infections continue to increaseand deaths have also started to increase in recent days.
The medium-term future looks increasingly optimistic, now that Moderna and Pfizer have reported encouraging vaccine trials. But the short term will depend to a large extent on what happens in the state capitals. So far, many states – like Ohio, New York and New Jersey – announce new restrictions that are well below what public health experts deem necessary to crush the spread of the virus.
THE LAST NEWS
The virus
Lives lived: Bruno Barbey believed that photography “is the only language that can be understood anywhere in the world”. Over a decades-long career, he has covered unrest in Paris, the Middle East, Poland and Northern Ireland, and daily life in Italy. Barbey died at 79.
ARTS AND IDEAS
Rarity as the mother of invention
Jacques Pépin, the chef and author of cookbooks, grew up in France during World War II, shaped by the rarity of those years. “I really feel bad when I see wasted food,” Pepin wrote. Much of his subsequent advice to home cooks revolved around the clever use of the available ingredients.
This skill was particularly useful during the pandemic, when many people had to change their food shopping habits. Earlier this year, as the pandemic began to spread, Pepin began posting videos on Facebook that “explained how to cook well using the simplest, warmest things you have in your home.” as my colleague Dwight Garner writes.
Dwight continues, “I found a lot of his videos to be, on some late sleepless nights, strangely and almost unbearably moving. His age, his beautiful battered appearance, his accent, the slight sibilance of his voice, his slightly worn culinary erudition, his finely honed knife skills and the 70s funk of his paneled kitchen: it is somehow fascinating packaging. . “
