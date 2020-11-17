Vaccination optimism

Every time I visited my local cafe this summer, no customer could walk in. I ordered a mug from a worker standing at a table blocking the front door and returned a few minutes later to retrieve it.

In recent weeks, however, the store setup has changed. I go home now and order. Often a few other customers linger nearby, waiting for their coffee.

Across the country there are many other versions of this story. Professional sports leagues, for example, did not allow any audience to step into the stands for much of the summer. This weekend thousands of people attended college and professional football matches.

From a public health perspective, these changes don’t make much sense: Pandemic restrictions across the United States are now less stringent than they were in the summer, even though the rate of d infection is much higher.