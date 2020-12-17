World
Vaccination in Asia-Pacific scheduled for mid or end of 2021: WHO – Times of India
JAKARTA: The World Health Organization said on Thursday that the countries of the Asia-Pacific region are not guaranteed early access to COVID-19 vaccines and urged them to take a long-term approach to the pandemic.
“Developing safe and effective vaccines is one thing. Produce them in adequate amounts and reaching all who need it is another, ”WHO Regional Director Dr Takeshi Kasai told reporters in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta.
While some countries that have independent vaccine purchase agreements could start vaccination campaigns in the coming months, others could see vaccination start in mid to late 2021, said Dr. Socorro Escalante, WHO Coordinator for Essential Drugs and Health Technologies.
“It is important to stress that most, if not all, of the the Western Pacific region are part of the COVAX installation, ”said Escalante. “In COVAX installation we expect vaccines to arrive in the second quarter of 2021. ”COVAX was set up by WHO, the GAVI vaccine alliance and CEPI, a global epidemic coalition, with the goal of ensuring access fair to vaccines around the world.
WHO officials also insisted that high-risk groups be given priority for immunization as vaccines will only be available in limited quantities.
The health agency has warned that mass vaccination will not stop the virus and that governments must take a long-term mindset and approach when new cases are detected, including increased testing, the research contacts and quarantine measures.
“The virus is not resting, and therefore, we must continue our responses by ensuring that they are implemented consistently,” said Dr Babatunde Olowokure, WHO Regional Director for Emergencies.
Olowokure also called on younger people – who represent a growing number of new confirmed cases in the region – to adhere to social distancing and other measures.
The WHO Western Pacific Region is home to nearly 1.9 billion people in 37 countries and territories.
Globally, the virus has infected more than 74 million people and killed more than 1.6 million. More than 41.9 million people have recovered from the disease.
