Vaccinated people can travel safely, according to new CDC guidelines

People vaccinated can travel safely, according to new CDC guidelines released on Friday, but must continue to take COVID-19 safety precautions, such as wearing a mask in public and social distancing.

The publication of the long-awaited guidelines comes as the United States COVID-19[female[feminine vaccinations have increased across the country and as the summer travel season approaches. Sure 56 million people in the United States, or 16.9% of the total population, are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, and 100 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine.

“We now have several recently published studies documenting the real-world effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, so today we are releasing an update to our advice for fully vaccinated people,” said Rochelle Walensky, CDC director. , during a White House COVID-19 briefing on Friday. “Fully vaccinated people can resume travel with a low risk to themselves.”

She added: “For example, fully immunized grandparents can fly to visit their healthy grandchildren without taking a COVID-19 test or going into quarantine, as long as they follow the guidelines. other preventive measures recommended while traveling. “

But, she says, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country, “I would campaign against travel in general.”

The health agency has so far published sparse advice on what activities vaccinated people can safely resume. Last month, he released safety recommendations allow vaccinated people to meet indoors with each other without a mask or with another unvaccinated household if they are at low risk of serious illness.

This is what the new CDC Travel Guidelines say:

Fully vaccinated people can resume their domestic journeys. They do not need to be tested before or after the flight and do not need to quarantine themselves after the trip.

Fully vaccinated people should continue to take COVID-19 precautions – such as wearing a mask in public, social distancing and hand washing – while traveling.

Fully vaccinated people can travel abroad without first taking a COVID-19 test, unless the country they are traveling to requires it.

Fully vaccinated people do not need to self-quarantine after returning to the United States, unless required by a state or local jurisdiction.

Fully vaccinated people traveling to the United States from a foreign country must test negative for COVID-19 before boarding their flights. They are also expected to be tested for COVID-19 three to five days after their return.

Last week, health worker data released by the CDC showed that widely used two-dose vaccines appear to prevent 90% of COVID-19 infections, a highly effective rate, which has boosted public health experts’ confidence in vaccines. In particular, the discovery that vaccines prevent asymptomatic cases, believed to play an important role in the spread of the virus, has boosted confidence in the relaxation of restrictions for those vaccinated.

People are considered fully protected by the vaccines two weeks after their second dose of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, or two weeks after their single injection of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Masks are always needed on planes, buses and trains as directed by the CDC, as well as at airports and other travel centers.

U.S. states report troubling increase in cases, which Walensky warned threatens a fourth wave. On Monday, the CDC director attributed the increase in cases to the large number of unvaccinated people in the United States, states that have rushed to reopen, the spread of more communicable variants and increased travel. Other experts said they were optimistic that as vaccinations continue to roll out, especially among the elderly and other vulnerable populations, an increase in cases will not result in as many hospitalizations or deaths.

“We are in a lifelong race against the virus. And the war against this virus is far from won, ”said Jeff Zients, head of pandemics at the White House, on Friday. “Even though we are vaccinating a record number of people, we have a lot more people to vaccinate and we are seeing an increase in cases.”

He added: “We are working to put this pandemic behind us as quickly as possible, but we are not there yet. So we need everyone to do their part. “