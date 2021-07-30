Vaccinated people can spread the virus, although rarely, according to CDC reports

In another unexpected and unwanted turn of the country’s pandemic, people fully immune to so-called breakthrough infections of the Delta variant can transmit the virus to others as easily as unvaccinated people, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a report released Friday.

Vaccines remain powerfully effective against serious illness and death, and infections in those vaccinated are considered relatively rare. But the revelation follows a slew of other discoveries this week about the Delta variant, all of which have rocked scientists’ understanding of the coronavirus.

In the report released Friday, the agency described a single outbreak in Provincetown, Massachusetts, which quickly spread to nearly 469 cases in the state on Thursday, three-quarters of which were fully immune.

An internal agency document, obtained Thursday night by The New York Times, raised even more poignant questions about the virus and its trajectory. Taken together, the data collected by the CDC calls into question the country’s plans to return to offices and schools this fall, and reignites tough questions about the masking, testing and other precautions Americans hoped were behind them. .