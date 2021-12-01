World
Vaccinated Californian first in US to test positive for Omicron – Times of India
WASHINGTON: A person in California who had been vaccinated against Covid-19 became the first in the United States to have an identified case of Omicron variant, the White House said on Wednesday as scientists continue to study the risks posed by the new strain of virus.
Dr Anthony Fauci told reporters the person was a traveler returning from South Africa on November 22 and tested positive on November 29. Fauci said the person was vaccinated but had not received a booster and was showing “mild symptoms.”
The Biden administration decided late last month to restrict travel from southern Africa, where the variant was first identified and had spread. Clusters of cases have also been identified in about two dozen other countries.
“We knew it was only a matter of time before the first case of omicron was detected in the United States,” Fauci said.
Officials said they contacted everyone who had been in close contact with the person and all tested negative.
Genomic sequencing was performed at the University of California at San Francisco and the sequence has been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention takes action to tighten US testing rules for travelers from overseas, including requiring all travelers to be tested within one day of boarding a flight to the states -United, regardless of their vaccination status. He was also considering imposing post-arrival testing.
Officials said the measures would only “buy time” for the country to learn more about the new variant and take appropriate precautions, but given its transmissibility, its arrival in the United States was inevitable.
Much remains unknown about the new variant, including whether it is more contagious than previous strains, whether it makes people more seriously ill, and whether it can thwart the vaccine. Fauci, America’s leading infectious disease expert, said more will be known about the Omicron strain in two to four weeks as scientists grow and test laboratory samples of the virus.
The announcement of the first case in the United States comes before President Joe Biden plans to present his strategy for tackling the virus over the winter on Thursday. Biden tried to allay the alarm over the omicron variant, saying it was a cause for concern but “not a cause for panic.”
Biden and public health officials have become more urgent in their calls for more Americans to get vaccinated and those who have been vaccinated to receive boosters to maximize their protection against the virus.
Dr Anthony Fauci told reporters the person was a traveler returning from South Africa on November 22 and tested positive on November 29. Fauci said the person was vaccinated but had not received a booster and was showing “mild symptoms.”
The Biden administration decided late last month to restrict travel from southern Africa, where the variant was first identified and had spread. Clusters of cases have also been identified in about two dozen other countries.
“We knew it was only a matter of time before the first case of omicron was detected in the United States,” Fauci said.
Officials said they contacted everyone who had been in close contact with the person and all tested negative.
Genomic sequencing was performed at the University of California at San Francisco and the sequence has been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention takes action to tighten US testing rules for travelers from overseas, including requiring all travelers to be tested within one day of boarding a flight to the states -United, regardless of their vaccination status. He was also considering imposing post-arrival testing.
Officials said the measures would only “buy time” for the country to learn more about the new variant and take appropriate precautions, but given its transmissibility, its arrival in the United States was inevitable.
Much remains unknown about the new variant, including whether it is more contagious than previous strains, whether it makes people more seriously ill, and whether it can thwart the vaccine. Fauci, America’s leading infectious disease expert, said more will be known about the Omicron strain in two to four weeks as scientists grow and test laboratory samples of the virus.
The announcement of the first case in the United States comes before President Joe Biden plans to present his strategy for tackling the virus over the winter on Thursday. Biden tried to allay the alarm over the omicron variant, saying it was a cause for concern but “not a cause for panic.”
Biden and public health officials have become more urgent in their calls for more Americans to get vaccinated and those who have been vaccinated to receive boosters to maximize their protection against the virus.