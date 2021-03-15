Vaccinated Americans received their second doses on time, according to the CDC.

Nearly nine in 10 Americans who received the first dose of a two-dose Covid-19 vaccine continued to supplement the regimen, and most people who received two doses received them within the recommended timeframes, reported Monday. federal health officials.

The scans, performed by investigators with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, included data on tens of millions of Americans who received Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines between mid-December and mid-February.

However, the percentage of people completing the plans varied considerably by jurisdiction and between demographic groups. Federal health officials have urged local vaccinators to take steps to make sure everyone comes back, including setting a return appointment for the first injection, sending reminders and rescheduling appointments. you missed or canceled.

While the data was “reassuring” overall, CDC researchers said, the first groups receiving the vaccine in the United States – healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities – had access easy on the second dose, as they were likely to have been vaccinated at their place of work or residence.