Vaccinated Americans received their second doses on time, according to the CDC.
Nearly nine in 10 Americans who received the first dose of a two-dose Covid-19 vaccine continued to supplement the regimen, and most people who received two doses received them within the recommended timeframes, reported Monday. federal health officials.
The scans, performed by investigators with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, included data on tens of millions of Americans who received Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines between mid-December and mid-February.
However, the percentage of people completing the plans varied considerably by jurisdiction and between demographic groups. Federal health officials have urged local vaccinators to take steps to make sure everyone comes back, including setting a return appointment for the first injection, sending reminders and rescheduling appointments. you missed or canceled.
While the data was “reassuring” overall, CDC researchers said, the first groups receiving the vaccine in the United States – healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities – had access easy on the second dose, as they were likely to have been vaccinated at their place of work or residence.
As vaccines are offered to larger groups of people, the scientists warned, the percentage of fully vaccinated could drop.
People are not considered fully vaccinated against the coronavirus until two weeks after receiving the second vaccine in the two-dose schedule (or two weeks after receiving the single-dose vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson).
CDC researchers examined some 40.5 million Americans vaccinated between December 14, 2020 and February 14, 2021.
In one analysis, they looked at the records of 12.4 million people who had received the first dose of a two-dose vaccination schedule and had had sufficient time to receive the second dose. About 88 percent had completed the series, while 8.6 percent were still within the allowed interval – 42 days – for receiving the second dose. But 3.4% had missed that window. (The recommended interval between doses is 21 days for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 28 days for Moderna).
Americans most likely to have missed the second dose varied by location. Among those vaccinated for whom information on race and ethnicity was known, the lowest completion rates were found among American Indian or Alaskan Natives.
A second analysis of 14.2 million people who completed the full regimen found that 95.6 percent received the second dose within the recommended time frame, although again the numbers vary by community.
The study authors urged providers and public health officials to encourage Americans to return for second doses and to stress the importance of a full vaccination. CDC officials have also called for vaccinators to work to understand what keeps people from completing the series and whether access or lack of confidence in vaccines plays a role.
