Vaccinated Americans are at low risk when traveling, but must always wear masks, according to the CDC.
Americans who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can travel “ at low risk to themselves ”, both within the United States and abroad, but they must continue to take precautions such as wearing a mask in public to avoid possibly spreading the virus to others, federal health officials said Friday.
The new recommendations mark a slight departure from previous advice. Federal health officials have urged Americans not to travel at all, unless they absolutely do. That recommendation still applies, Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told reporters at a White House press conference on Friday.
New cases of the virus, hospitalizations and new deaths have declined significantly since their January peaks, but new infections have remained at a level that health officials deem too high. According to a New York Times database, new deaths on average have just fallen below 900 per day, and the number of hospitalizations has started to stabilize.
With the case On the rise in recent weeks, federal health officials are worried about the potential impact of easing restrictions. Scientists are not yet sure if, or how often, people vaccinated can become infected, even briefly, and pass the virus on to others. A recent CDC study suggested it might be a rare event.
Until this issue is resolved, many public health officials believe it is unwise to tell vaccinated Americans just to do whatever they want. Yet at the same time, Dr Walensky said on Friday, the agency was keen to recognize a growing body of evidence suggesting that the risk to vaccinated travelers themselves is comparatively low.
“On the one hand, we tell you that we are concerned about the increase in cases, wearing a mask and avoiding travel,” said Dr Walensky. “Yet on the other hand, we say that if you are vaccinated, changing data suggests that traveling is probably less risky.”
Travel has increased across the country as the weather warms and Americans tire of the pandemic restrictions. Last Sunday, for example, marked the busiest day at national airports since the start of the pandemic. Several states have lifted restrictions and masked warrants, attracting tourists despite rising cases in some areas.
Earlier this week, Dr Walensky warned that the increases left him with a recurring feeling of “impending doom.” Some scientists predicted weeks ago that the number of infections could curve rising again at the end of March, at least in part because of the rise of the country’s viral variants.
President Biden, who previously urged states to maintain or re-impose mask warrants, pleaded with Americans on Friday to continue to follow guidelines from health experts and get vaccinated as soon as possible. Most states have accelerated their timelines to open immunizations to all adults, as the pace of immunizations has increased. On Thursday, 2.9 million shots per day were administered on average, according to data reported by the CDC
“Too many Americans are acting like this fight is over,” Biden said. “But we are still in April, not in July, we are not there yet.”
People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine, or two weeks after receiving the second dose of the two-dose regimen of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna.
Fully vaccinated Americans who travel to the country do not need to be tested and do not need to go through quarantine procedures at or when they return home, the CDC is now advising.
Vaccinated Americans do not need to be tested for coronavirus before international travel, unless destination authorities require it. Some destinations may also require that vaccinated travelers be quarantined after arrival. Vaccinated travelers do not need to quarantine after their return, unless local authorities are required to do so, the CDC said.
But CDC says vaccinated Americans traveling overseas must test negative coronavirus test before boarding a flight back to the United States, and they should be tested three to five days after returning home.
The recommendation is based on the idea that vaccinated people can still be infected with the virus. The CDC also cited a lack of vaccine coverage in other countries and concerns about the potential introduction and spread of new variants of the virus that are more prevalent overseas.
The new opinion comes in addition to the CDC’s recommendations issued in early March saying that fully immunized people can gather in small groups in a private setting without masks or social distancing, and can visit unvaccinated people in a single household as long as they are at low risk of developing serious illness if infected.
The travel recommendations released Friday do not change the CDC’s guidelines for the unvaccinated. The agency continues to discourage non-essential domestic travel for those who are not fully vaccinated, saying if they must travel they should be tested for infection one to three days before their trip and again three days before their trip. five days after the end of their trip.
Unvaccinated travelers should also stay at home and quarantine themselves for seven days after travel if tested, and quarantine for 10 days if not tested after travel, the agency said. Both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals should monitor themselves for symptoms after travel, and all should wear masks and other precautions in public.
Many countries, including those in the European Union, still prevent most Americans from coming. Some are starting to make exceptions for those who are vaccinated. From March 26, fully vaccinated Americans who can show proof of vaccination can travel to Iceland, for example, and avoid restrictions such as testing and quarantine, the government of the country said.
