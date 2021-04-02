Vaccinated Americans are at low risk when traveling, but must always wear masks, according to the CDC.

Americans who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can travel “ at low risk to themselves ”, both within the United States and abroad, but they must continue to take precautions such as wearing a mask in public to avoid possibly spreading the virus to others, federal health officials said Friday.

The new recommendations mark a slight departure from previous advice. Federal health officials have urged Americans not to travel at all, unless they absolutely do. That recommendation still applies, Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told reporters at a White House press conference on Friday.

New cases of the virus, hospitalizations and new deaths have declined significantly since their January peaks, but new infections have remained at a level that health officials deem too high. According to a New York Times database, new deaths on average have just fallen below 900 per day, and the number of hospitalizations has started to stabilize.

With the case On the rise in recent weeks, federal health officials are worried about the potential impact of easing restrictions. Scientists are not yet sure if, or how often, people vaccinated can become infected, even briefly, and pass the virus on to others. A recent CDC study suggested it might be a rare event.