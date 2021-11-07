Vaccinate refugees in Indonesia, for the good of all

On a recent Thursday, Ali Madad Ibrahimi accompanied an elderly man from Afghanistan to a registration desk under a large red and white tent in central Jakarta.

He translated the instructions into the Afghan Dari language and the couple entered a spacious hall where officers in blue uniforms were seated behind rows of desks. He stayed beside the man until a COVID-19[feminine dose de vaccin a été injectée en toute sécurité dans son bras gauche.

Cependant, jusqu’à il y a un peu plus d’un mois, M. Ibrahimi – lui-même réfugié afghan et interprète officiel de l’agence des Nations Unies pour les réfugiés (HCR) depuis 2019 – devait faire son travail virtuellement : la réglementation gouvernementale COVID-19 signifiait que même monter à bord d’un bus pour un quartier où vivaient de nombreux réfugiés afghans, nécessitait un certificat de vaccination.

Cela a cependant changé fin septembre, lorsque M. Ibrahimi est devenu l’un des premiers réfugiés en Indonésie à être complètement vacciné, grâce à un programme privé organisé conjointement par plusieurs agences des Nations Unies.

À peu près à la même époque, le 21 septembre, un nouveau décret du ministère indonésien de la Santé promettait d’augmenter considérablement l’accès aux vaccins pour les 13 273 réfugiés en Indonésie, reflétant des mesures plus larges vers une plus grande inclusion pour l’un des groupes les plus vulnérables du pays.

« Je suis très reconnaissant à l’équipe des Nations Unies d’avoir fourni des vaccins pour moi et d’autres réfugiés », dit-il. « Maintenant que j’ai été complètement vacciné, je peux reprendre ma routine, assister mes camarades réfugiés qui ont besoin d’interprètes ».

UNHCR Indonesia A view of Bulungan Sports Hall, Jakarta, where the refugee vaccination event took place on October 7, 2021. This vaccination event was a collaboration of UNHCR, the provincial government of DKI Jakarta and KADIN (Chambers of Commerce and industry of Indonesia).

“Two days full of nightmares”

More than half of the refugees in Indonesia are from Afghanistan, and the majority of them are members of the Hazara ethnic minority, a predominantly Shia Muslim community that was brutally oppressed under the Taliban before the US invasion in 2001 .

For many, watching the Taliban retake Kabul in August was a devastating reminder of the circumstances that forced them to flee.

Since regaining control of Afghanistan, the Taliban have forcibly evicted thousands of Hazara families from their homes, according to the NGO Human Rights Watch.

Another rights organization, Amnesty International, reported in October that the Taliban had massacred 13 people of the Hazara ethnic group in Daykundi province, including a 17-year-old girl.

For Mr. Ibrahimi, a former baker, such reports are reminiscent of the June 2013 day when Taliban soldiers arrested him on his way to buy ingredients for his bakery in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province. They accused him of selling bread to American soldiers and tortured him while in detention.

Fearing for his own safety and that of his family if he stayed, Mr. Ibrahimi fled Afghanistan by land, leaving behind his wife, a child and a newborn daughter. “Two days full of nightmares,” he said. “I was lucky they released me at the end.”

After crossing the Pakistani border, a smuggler convinced Ibrahimi to travel to Indonesia where he was told he could be resettled. This turned out to be wrong and he has lived in Jakarta for eight years.

UNHCR Indonesia A refugee receives her first injection of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine.

Restrictions on fundamental human rights

Many refugees in Indonesia have waited a similar length of time. Indonesia sees itself as a transit country, through which refugees and asylum seekers travel on their way to a safe third country.

But because the possibilities for resettlement in a third country are virtually non-existent, many refugees and asylum seekers find themselves stranded for years with no prospect of resettlement or safe return.

The plight of refugees in Indonesia is exacerbated by restrictions on some of their most basic human rights: they are denied their right to work, for example, and their access to school is often hampered.

Indonesia is not a state party to the 1951 United Nations Refugee Convention, the key legal framework that defines who is a refugee and details the rights to which refugees are entitled, but the country has ratified major treaties. rights and, according to Ann Maymann, representative of Indonesia, the country “therefore has international obligations to ensure that refugees can exercise their fundamental rights”.

“COVID-19 knows no borders”

Gaps in access to COVID-19 vaccinations nationally reflect wider inequalities that have hampered the global effort to stop the spread of the pandemic.

“COVID-19 knows no borders, doesn’t differentiate between lower and upper middle income economies, or doesn’t care if you are poor or rich,” says Valerie Julliand, United Nations Resident Coordinator for indonesia.

“The new decree from the Ministry of Health is an important step in leaving no one behind and is a welcome expression of solidarity with some of the most vulnerable communities in the country. “

Although COVID-19 has devastated both advanced economies and the developing world, refugees are among those hardest hit. While many governments provided grants to offset the economic impact of the pandemic and helped schoolchildren with distance learning, refugees often did not have access to such measures.

Meanwhile, around 86% of refugees are hosted in developing and low-income countries, who tend to have less resilient health systems and struggle to meet the needs of their own populations.

Vaccinations can reduce the strain on these health systems, but refugees often did not have the access they needed.

UNHCR says the precarious refugee situation in Indonesia has led to a deterioration in the mental health of refugees. Refugee and writer Hussain Shah Rezaie claimed in a recent Op-Ed for the Jakarta Post newspaper, that 12 refugees had died by suicide in the previous two years.

UNHCR Indonesia Refugees wait to be vaccinated in a large tent set up just outside the gym.

Refugees are an asset

In the same way that equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines benefits both refugees and the communities that host them, better access to education and employment for refugees also ends up being universally beneficial, a Ms. Maymann said.

“We continue to advocate for the inclusion of refugees and for the government to see refugees as an asset,” she said. “Refugees bring productivity, they can set up businesses that employ locals, pay taxes and generate income.

“They enrich the culture of the host countries by bringing different practices, foods and religions. And if given the chance, they can contribute to a stronger and more vibrant world. “

For Mr. Ibrahimi, getting the vaccine was an important step towards greater inclusion and a decent life. “I don’t mind living in Indonesia, the people are very nice,” he said, “I hope one day I can open my own bakery and make Afghan bread popular here, or in another country, if ever I am resettled ”.