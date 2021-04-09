Vacations for the rich: Airlines slam travel restart plan

The UK government’s traffic light COVID risk ranking system will make overseas flights too expensive for many, according to the airline group.

Airlines have criticized UK plans to restart international travel, saying expensive tests for travel to low-risk countries would mean only wealthy people could take vacations abroad.

According to government proposals, airlines and passengers will not know until early May whether international travel will resume from May 17, a plan that has failed to meet industry hopes for clarity.

Airlines and travel agencies are in desperate need of a great summer in the northern hemisphere after a year of restrictions. Without a high level of unlimited travel, some might struggle to survive or need new funds.

The government has proposed a traffic light system, with countries falling into red, amber or green categories based on COVID-19 risks. Green countries will require a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test which costs around 100 pounds ($ 135) for travelers upon their return to the UK.

“This does not represent a reopening of travel as promised by ministers,” said Airlines UK, an industry body that represents British Airways, easyJet, Ryanair, Virgin Atlantic and others.

“This is yet another setback for an industry on its knees.”

‘Reverse the clock’

EasyJet, the UK’s largest passenger carrier, has highlighted the requirement for PCR testing, which it says costs more than some of its fares, and called on the government to reassess its plan .

EasyJet, the UK’s largest airline by passenger numbers, says PCR testing for COVID-19 costs more than some of its fares [File: Sean Gallup/Getty Images]

“It risks turning the clock around and making flying only for the rich,” said Johan Lundgren, general manager of easyJet.

The British have embraced the era of low cost travel over the past 20 years and are among Europe’s top spenders. In 2019, more than six in 10 Britons took a holiday abroad.

Transport Minister Grant Shapps said the government wanted to make travel testing cheaper and suggested that over time the PCR test could be replaced with a more affordable lateral flow test.

“As a government, we are committed to working to reduce these costs, and also ultimately, of course, potentially looking at the type of test,” he told the BBC.

The travel framework will be reviewed at the end of June, July and again in October, the government said.

“I’m not telling people they shouldn’t be booking a vacation now,” Shapps said. “This is the first time that I can say this in many months.”

The number of cases in the UK has fallen dramatically from a January peak under a strict lockdown that banned holidays, but a government priority is to avoid undermining the success of its vaccination program by importing variants resistant to the disease. vaccines from abroad.

As part of the traffic light system, restrictions such as hotel quarantine, home quarantine and mandatory COVID testing will apply differently depending on the passenger’s country of origin category.

There will be a “green watch list” identifying countries most at risk of going from green to orange, although the government has said it would not hesitate to change a country’s category if the data show that the risk had increased.

A digital travel certification system would also be part of the plan, but the proposals went into little detail beyond the fact that Britain wanted to play a leading role in setting standards.