Uyghurs forced to eat pork on Fridays as China pushes to expand Xinjiang pig farms – Times of India
STOCKHOLM: Uyghur Muslims in Chinese “re-education” camps are forced to eat pork every Friday, confirmed Sayragul Sautbay, who was one of the victims of atrocities committed by the Chinese government.
Speaking in an interview with Al Jazeera, Sayragul said: “Every Friday we were forced to eat pork … They deliberately chose a day which is sacred to Muslims. And if you reject it, you will be severely punished. ”
She is a doctor and educator living in Sweden. Recently, she published a book giving an overview of her ordeal, including witnessing beatings.
“I felt like a different person. Everything around me turned dark. It was really hard to come to terms with,” Sautbay said.
Another victim is Uyghur businesswoman Zumret Dawut, who was arrested in March 2018 in Urumqi.
For two months, Dawut said authorities had questioned her ties to Pakistan, her husband’s homeland. They also asked her how many children she had, and whether or not they had studied religion and read the Koran, Al Jazeera said.
She added that once she had to beg the male camp officers to allow her to use the bathroom. She was allowed to go while handcuffed, and the male officers followed her to the toilet.
Speaking about the pork served to Uyghur Muslims in the camps, she said, “When you sit in a concentration camp, you don’t decide to eat or not to eat. To be alive, we had to eat the meat served to us. ”
According to documents available to Al Jazeera, agricultural development has also become part of what German anthropologist and Uyghur scholar Adrian Zenz calls the politics of “secularization.”
Citing state-approved documents and news articles, Zenz said there was an “active” effort in the region to promote and develop pig farming.
In 2019, the main administrator of Xinjiang, Shohrat Zakir, had said that the Xinjiang the region will be transformed into a “pig breeding pole”.
The project is expected to occupy an area of 25,000 square meters (82 square feet) in an industrial park in Konaxahar County in Kashgar, renamed Shufu, according to the Chinese-language website, Sina, reported Al Jazeera.
He further indicated that the agreement was officially signed on April 23 of this year.
“This is part of the attempt to completely eradicate the culture and religion of the people of Xinjiang,” Zenz told Al Jazeera.
“It is part of the strategy of secularization, to make the Uyghurs secular and indoctrinate them to follow the Communist Party and become agnostics or atheists,” he added.
As the atrocities committed against Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang region attract the attention of the international community, China has continued to defend its policies, saying the aim is to combat the “three evils of extremism, separatism and terrorism ”.
