US warship sails near Chinese-controlled Paracel Islands

The Chinese military condemns the relocation of the USS John S McCain, saying it sent naval and air units to track and warn the ship.

A U.S. warship sailed near the Chinese-controlled Paracel Islands in the disputed South China Sea as part of a freedom of navigation operation, the U.S. Navy said, the first such mission under the new administration of the President Joe Biden.

The Chinese military condemned the move, saying it sent naval and air units to track and warn the ship.

The busy waterway is one of the many hot spots in the US-China relationship, which includes a trade war, US sanctions, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

China claims almost all of the South China Sea, a claim the International Tribunal at The Hague has declared to be without merit.

China has been enraged by repeated US expeditions near the islands that Beijing occupies and controls in the South China Sea.

China has said it enjoys irrefutable sovereignty and accused Washington of deliberately stoking tensions.

‘Freedom of navigation’

The US Navy’s 7th Fleet said the destroyer USS John S McCain “claimed the rights and freedoms of navigation near the Paracel Islands, in accordance with international law.”

He said the freedom of navigation operation upheld the rights, freedoms and lawful uses of the sea recognized under international law by challenging “unlawful restrictions on innocent passage imposed by China, Taiwan and Vietnam.”

The Southern Theater Command of the China People’s Liberation Army said the ship entered what it called Paracel territorial waters without permission, “seriously undermining China’s sovereignty and security.” “.

He added that the United States “is deliberately disturbing the good atmosphere of the South China Sea of ​​peace, friendship and cooperation.”

China took full control of the Paracels in 1974 after a short battle with South Vietnamese forces. Vietnam, as well as Taiwan, continued to claim the islands.

Malaysia, Brunei and the Philippines have claimed other parts of the South China Sea, where China has built man-made islands and built air bases on some of them.

The same US ship involved in this mission earlier this week has passed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait, prompting an angry reaction from Beijing.

Last month, a US aircraft carrier strike group entered the South China Sea on what the navy called routine operations.