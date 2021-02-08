US warns Yemen’s Houthi rebels over terrorism strikeout

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Biden administration warned Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Sunday against ongoing attacks on civilians just 48 hours after deciding to strike the group with a terrorism blacklist.

The State Department called on the Iranian-backed rebel group to immediately cease attacks on civilians and further military operations in Yemen. The request came just two days after the administration notified Congress that it would remove the Houthis from its list of “foreign terrorist organizations,” a designation that comes with harsh US sanctions. It also came just three days after President Joe Biden ordered an end to US support for offensive military operations led by Saudi Arabia against the rebels.

“As the president takes steps to end the war in Yemen and Saudi Arabia has approved a negotiated settlement, the United States is deeply troubled by the continued attacks by the Houthis,” the spokesperson said. of State Department Ned Price in a statement. “We call on the Houthis to immediately cease attacks on civilian areas inside Saudi Arabia and to end any further military offensive inside Yemen which only brings more suffering to the people. Yemenite.

Friday’s delisting had been hailed by aid agencies who criticized the Trump administration for putting the Houthis on the list during his last days in power. Critics said the designation would worsen what the UN calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis by preventing aid deliveries to a population on the brink of famine.

Earlier on Sunday, the UN special envoy for Yemen arrived on his first visit to Iran for talks on the bitter war. Martin Griffiths was scheduled to meet Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and other officials during his two-day visit, his office said. The sessions are part of a larger effort to negotiate a political solution to the nearly six-year conflict between the Houthis and Yemeni government forces backed by a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia.

“We urge the Houthis to refrain from any destabilizing action and to demonstrate their commitment to engage constructively in the efforts of UN Special Envoy Griffiths to achieve peace,” Price said in the press release. “The time has come to end this conflict.”

The war in Yemen began in September 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital Sana’a and began a march south in an attempt to take over the entire country. Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates and other countries, entered the war alongside the internationally recognized government of Yemen in March 2015.

The war killed some 130,000 people, including more than 13,000 civilians killed in targeted attacks, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event project.