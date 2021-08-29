World
US warns of “specific and credible threat” near Kabul airport – Times of India
WASHINGTON: The United States warned on Saturday of a “specific and credible threat” nearby Acceptance airport and urged its citizens to leave the area, days after a deadly attack on crowds fleeing Taliban reigns in Afghanistan.
A series of urgent terrorist warnings rocked evacuation efforts overseen by US forces, which were forced to cooperate more closely on security with the Taliban to prevent a repeat of Thursday’s carnage at one of the main gates. access to the installation.
“Due to a specific and credible threat, all American citizens in the vicinity of Kabul airport (…) should immediately leave the airport area,” said the American embassy in Kabul said in a security alert.
In its alert, the embassy noted the threat to “the south gate (airport circle), the new Interior Ministry and the gate near the Panjshir gas station on the north-west side of the airport.” .
Earlier on Saturday, the US President Joe biden warned that its military commanders believed a new attack could occur “in the next 24 to 36 hours”, calling the situation “extremely dangerous”.
Dozens of Afghan civilians and 13 American soldiers were killed Thursday in the attack claimed by the regional group Islamic State-Khorasan.
A series of urgent terrorist warnings rocked evacuation efforts overseen by US forces, which were forced to cooperate more closely on security with the Taliban to prevent a repeat of Thursday’s carnage at one of the main gates. access to the installation.
“Due to a specific and credible threat, all American citizens in the vicinity of Kabul airport (…) should immediately leave the airport area,” said the American embassy in Kabul said in a security alert.
In its alert, the embassy noted the threat to “the south gate (airport circle), the new Interior Ministry and the gate near the Panjshir gas station on the north-west side of the airport.” .
Earlier on Saturday, the US President Joe biden warned that its military commanders believed a new attack could occur “in the next 24 to 36 hours”, calling the situation “extremely dangerous”.
Dozens of Afghan civilians and 13 American soldiers were killed Thursday in the attack claimed by the regional group Islamic State-Khorasan.