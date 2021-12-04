US warns it won’t let Iran slow down nuclear talks

The United States warned on Saturday that it would not allow Iran to “slow down” international negotiations over its nuclear program while stepping up atomic activities, without slamming the door on the talks.

The warning came a day after Washington hit Iran, claiming talks with world powers stalled because Tehran “doesn’t appear to be serious.”

“Iran has failed to show the posture of a country seriously considering a quick return” to the 2015 agreement to curb its nuclear program, a senior US administration official said, speaking on his return from the Austrian capital where talks resumed last time. the week.

“We cannot accept a situation in which Iran is stepping up its nuclear program and slowing down its nuclear diplomacy,” the official said – echoing a recent warning from Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and also reflecting concerns expressed by some of the Europeans taking part in the talks.

The seventh round of nuclear talks ended on Friday after five days in Vienna, with delegations returning to their national capitals and due to return to Austria next week.

Iran suspended talks in June after the election of ultra-conservative President Ebrahim Raisi.

The official argued that the United States had been patient in allowing a five-month break in the process, but meanwhile the Iranians “continued to step up their nuclear program in particularly provocative ways.”

When Tehran finally returned to the table on Monday, he said, it was “with proposals that amounted to any of the compromises Iran had offered in the six rounds of talks.”

He accused Iran of seeking to “pocket all the compromises that others – the United States in particular – had made and ask for more.”

– ‘Other tools’ –

The official said Washington had not decided to end indirect talks with Tehran, but hoped Iran would “come back with a serious stance” when the European Union coordinator summons the parties again, possibly at a later date. given time in the coming week.

At this point, he said the United States will continue diplomatic efforts, but reiterated that it has “other tools” in place if the negotiations fail.

The sharp tone seemed to leave the United States as close as it has been to throwing in the towel on the talks and turning to those “other tools” – supposedly supposed to include military force, a prospect that would entail new turmoil for the Middle East.

The landmark 2015 nuclear deal – originally agreed between Britain, China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, and the United States – began to crumble in 2018 when President Donald Trump then withdrew and reimposed the sanctions, prompting Iran to start overstepping its nuclear limits. program the following year.

President Joe Biden has said he wants to re-enter the deal, and the United States has indirectly participated in this week’s talks to that end.

But the early expressions of optimism from the Biden administration gradually gave way to a growing sense of pessimism.

The United States is certainly preparing “for a world in which there is no chance” for the nuclear agreement, underlined the American official.

He nevertheless added that if the Iranian side returns to the table ready to negotiate, “it will find a very serious partner on the other side, it is the United States”.

Iran has always insisted that its nuclear program is peaceful.

