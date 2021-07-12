World
US warns China of attack on Philippine forces – Times of India
WASHINGTON: The United States on Sunday reiterated a warning to China that an attack on Philippine armed forces in the South china sea would trigger a mutual defense treaty between the United States and the Philippines in 1951.
Secretary of State Antoine Blink made the comment in a written statement marking the fifth anniversary of an arbitral tribunal ruling rejecting China’s vast land claims in the South China Sea.
China – which claims most of the waters inside a so-called Nine dash line, which is also contested by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam – reiterated Friday that Beijing had not accepted the decision.
“United States reaffirms its July 13, 2020 policy on South China Sea maritime claims,” Blinken said, referring to former president’s rejection Donald trumpthe administration of China’s claims to offshore resources in much of the South China Sea.
“We also reaffirm that an armed attack on the Philippine armed forces, state ships or planes in the South China Sea would invoke the United States’ mutual defense commitments under Article IV of the US Mutual Defense Treaty. Filipino in 1951, ”added Blinken.
This article of the treaty says in part that “each Party recognizes that an armed attack in the Pacific area against either Party would be dangerous to its own peace and security and declares that it would act to deal with it. to common dangers in accordance with its constitutional processes.
Blinken has already pointed this out, notably during a conversation on April 8 with the Philippine Minister of Foreign Affairs in which the State Department said it had “reaffirmed the applicability” of the treaty to the South China Sea.
