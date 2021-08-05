US vs. Iran Raisi: Seize Diplomacy Opportunity Now

The Washington official’s stance comes as Raisi promises “diplomatic” and “constructive” engagement in his inaugural address.

A US diplomatic spokesperson urged new Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to resume talks on resuming the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, repeating the US position that the diplomatic window will not stay open forever .

Iran negotiates with six major powers to revive deal unilaterally abandoned in 2018 by then-US President Donald Trump, who claimed the deal was ineffective and adopted an uncompromising policy towards Tehran.

Multilateral talks in Vienna on renewing Iran’s ban on acquiring nuclear weapons were suspended on June 20 pending the outcome of Iran’s national elections won by Raisi.

“Our message to President Raisi is the same as our message to his predecessors … the United States will defend and advance our national security interests and those of our partners,” State Department spokesman Ned said Thursday. Price, to the press in Washington, DC.

“We hope Iran will seize the opportunity now to offer diplomatic solutions,” Price said.

Raisi, 60, one of the favorites to replace 82-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said in his inaugural address Thursday that the Iranians wanted to maintain the country’s independence and resist foreign bullying.

Raisi pledged to continue “diplomacy and constructive and extensive engagement with the world,” reiterating his position that strengthening relations with regional neighbors would be at the top of his foreign policy.

“I extend a hand of friendship and brotherhood to all countries, especially those in the region,” said Raisi.

The United States and its allies Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Israel are in a latent confrontation with Iran in the region.

The United States, the United Kingdom and Israel have accused Iran of an armed drone attack on an Israeli tanker, the Mercer Street, which killed two crew members in the Gulf of Oman last week.

Israel said it provided its allies with “hard evidence” that Iran was behind the attack on the tanker, without providing details. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned of a “collective response”.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said the IDF was ready to act against Iran, calling it a “global and regional problem”.

By order of Trump, the US military murdered Iranian senior general Qassem Soleimani during an airstrike in Baghdad, Iraq, in January 2020. Iran’s top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was shot dead by Israeli agents inside Iran in November 2020.

Since taking office in January 2021, President Joe Biden and his team have sought to reduce tensions with Iran in the region and have called for his return to the 2015 nuclear ban.

State Department spokesman Ned Price called on Iran’s new leader to embrace nuclear talks [File: Carolyn Kaster/Pool via Reuters]

“We urge Iran to resume negotiations quickly so that we can seek to conclude our work,” Price added during a regular briefing.

“This process cannot go on indefinitely,” and at some point the benefits of relaunching the 2015 deal will have been eroded by the progress of Iran’s nuclear program, Price said.

After Trump withdrew from the 2015 deal and the United States imposed new economic sanctions on Tehran in violation of the deal, Iran began enriching uranium at higher concentrations. Iran says its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only.