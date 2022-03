US vows to support Iraq and regional partners after Iran attack

The US condemns a missile attack claimed by Iran on Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s Kurdistan Regionand stands with Baghdad and other regional governments against threats from Tehran, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

The big picture: US and local officials said there were no casualties from the attack at a compound near a new US consulate building and residential areas. “We will support the Government of Iraq in holding Iran accountable, and we will support our partners throughout the Middle East in confronting similar threats from Iran,” Sullivan in a statement.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free