US Vice President Kamala Harris to deliver message of solidarity with the Indian people on Friday – Times of India

Harris is expected to deliver his speech at the top of an online event “Scaling Up US Covid Relief Efforts in India: Perspectives from the Diaspora” hosted by the State Department.

WASHINGTON: Vice-president Kamala harris Friday, will deliver a message of solidarity with the Indian people, as the United States joins the country to save lives and hasten the end of the coronavirus pandemic, the State Department said.

Harris is expected to deliver his speech at the top of an online event “Strengthening US Covid Relief Efforts in India: Diaspora Perspectives” hosted by the State Department.

Harris, 56, is the first woman, the first black American and the first South Asian American to be elected Vice President of the United States.

“Kamala Harris will provide an opening message on American solidarity with the Indian people as we join together to save lives and accelerate the end of the pandemic,” the Central and South Asia Office of the Department of India said on Wednesday. ‘State.

The Friday noon local time event will be hosted by Ervin Massinga, Senior Advisor in the South and Central Asia Office of the State Department.

Massinga will provide an overview of the U.S. government’s relief efforts and panelists will discuss business and civil society-led efforts to address the current emergency, support needed to reopen India after Wave 2, and how they can align efforts on bringing the two countries closer together to move forward.

Harris’ remarks would be followed by a panel discussion with diaspora leaders, including Virginia State Senator Ghazala Hashmi; Lata Krishnan of the American Indian Foundation; Indiaspora founder MR Rangaswami and Gunisha Kaur, assistant professor at Weill Cornell Medicine , Medical Director, Weill Cornell Center for Human Rights.