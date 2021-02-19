World

US urges Myanmar to ‘refrain from violence’ after death – Times of India

WASHINGTON: The United States friday urged Myanmarthe military refrain from violence and relinquish power after the first death during protests against the coup.
“We condemn all violence against the people of Burma and reiterate our calls on the Burmese army to refrain from violence against peaceful protesters, ” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters, using Myanmar’s old name.

